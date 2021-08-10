checkAd

Field Trip Health Ltd. Schedules First Fiscal Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call for Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at 8 30 am ET

TORONTO, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Field Trip Health Ltd. (TSX: FTRP, FTRP.WT, Nasdaq: FTRP) ("Field Trip"), a global leader in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies, announced today that it plans to release financial results for its first fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2021, after market close on Monday, August 16, 2021.

The Company will conduct a conference call and webcast to review its results the following day, Tuesday, August 17 at 8:30 am ET. To access the call, please dial 1-877-407-9716 or 1-201-493-6779 and provide conference ID 13722164. A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed via the Events and Presentations section of the Field Trip Health Investor Relations website or via the following link: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=146109.

For those unable to attend the live call, a telephonic replay will be available until Tuesday, August 31, 2021. To access the replay of the call dial 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671 and provide conference ID 13722164. An archived copy of the webcast will be available on the Events and Presentations section of the Field Trip Health Investor Relations website after the conclusion of the call.

About Field Trip Health Ltd.
Field Trip is a global leader in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. With our Field Trip Discovery division leading the development of the next generation of psychedelic molecules and conducting advanced research on plant-based psychedelics and our Field Trip Health division building centers for psychedelic therapies opening across North America and Europe along with the digital and technological tools that will enable massive scale, we help people in need with a simple, evidence-based way to heal and heighten engagement with the world.

Learn more at https://www.meetfieldtrip.com, https://www.fieldtriphealth.com and https://www.fieldtriphealth.nl.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram: @fieldtriphealth

To receive company updates about Field Trip and to be added to the email distribution list please sign up here.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information.

This release includes forward-looking information (within the meaning of Canadian securities laws and within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) regarding Field Trip and its business. Often but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "expect", "intends", "anticipated", "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations and views of future events of the management of Field Trip, and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although the management of Field Trip believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the companies, including the timing and results of its research and development programs, approval of phase 1 human trials, if any, the risk that future clinical studies may not proceed as expected or may produce unfavorable results, the opening of additional clinics, the COVID-19 epidemic, the medical clinic industry, market conditions, economic factors, management's ability to manage and to operate the business and the equity markets generally. Although Field Trip has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Field Trip does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

