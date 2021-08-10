Inovalon to Present at KeyBanc Technology Leadership Forum

BOWIE, Md., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inov a lon (Nasdaq: INOV), a leading provider of cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare, today announced that Keith Dunleavy, M.D., chief executive officer and chairman of the board of Inovalon, and Jonathan R. Boldt, chief financial officer of Inovalon, will present at the KeyBanc Technology Leadership Forum, which will be held virtually.



The virtual presentation will take place in a fireside chat format today at 12:00 noon ET. Investors may access a live webcast on the Investor Relations section of Inovalon’s website at https://inve s tors.inov a lon.com. An archived version will remain posted for a limited time. In addition, management will host virtual one-on-one meetings with registered institutional investors throughout the day.