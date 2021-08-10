Lightbridge CEO Seth Grae to Present at the SNN Network Summer Virtual Event

Presentation on Thursday, August 19, 2021, at 10:00 am ETRESTON, VA / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ:LTBR), an advanced nuclear fuel technology company, today announced that it will be presenting at the SNN Network …

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

RESTON, VA / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ:LTBR), an advanced nuclear fuel technology company, today announced that it will be presenting at the SNN Network Summer Virtual Event 2021 on Thursday, August 19 at 10:00 AM ET. Seth Grae, President & Chief Executive Officer of Lightbridge Corporation, will be hosting the presentation and answering questions from investors.

SNN Network Summer Virtual Event 2021

Date: Thursday, August 19, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM Eastern Time (07:00 AM Pacific Time)

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2750/42297

If you would like to book one-on-one investor meetings with Lightbridge, and to watch the Lightbridge presentation, please make sure you are registered for the virtual event here: https://conference.snn.network/signup

One-on-one meetings will be scheduled and conducted via private, secure video conference through the conference event platform.

The SNN Network Summer Virtual Event website is available here: https://conference.snn.network/

If you can't make the live presentation, all company presentations "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab "Agenda": https://conference.snn.network/agenda .

About Lightbridge Corporation

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) is an advanced nuclear fuel technology development company positioned to enable carbon-free energy applications that will be essential in preventing climate change. The Company is developing Lightbridge Fuel™, a proprietary next-generation nuclear fuel technology for Small Modular Reactors, as well as existing light-water reactors, which significantly enhances reactor safety, economics, and fuel proliferation resistance. To date, Lightbridge has been awarded twice by the U.S. Department of Energy's Gateway for Accelerated Innovation in Nuclear program to support development of Lightbridge Fuel™. Lightbridge's innovative fuel technology is backed by an extensive worldwide patent portfolio. Lightbridge is included in the Russell Microcap® Index. For more information, please visit: www.ltbridge.com.