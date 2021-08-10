GreenPro Capital CEO Outlines Plans of Making CryptoSX the Leading STO Exchange Platform

KUALA LUMPUR / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ). CEO Dr. CK Lee has revealed plans of making Digital Asset Exchange platform CryptoSX be the leading STO Exchange by the end of 2021. In an exclusive interview with …

KUALA LUMPUR / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ). CEO Dr. CK Lee has revealed plans of making Digital Asset Exchange platform CryptoSX be the leading STO Exchange by the end of 2021. In an exclusive interview with 9Shares, a leading financial news and media platform, Dr. Lee indicated that CryptoSX is one of the key component and catalyst that will help the company achieve its digital finance transformation journey.

Founded by two professional Accountants from PWC (PricewaterhouseCoopers) and KPMG in 2018, CryptoSX is the flagship of GreenPro's New Digital Finance Ecosystem. It is one of the top Digital Asset Exchange or Security Tokens Exchange in Asia and targets to be amongst the top in listed STO globally by the end of this year. They obtained a Full Principal License for cryptocurrency and STO exchange from the Philippines Government under CEZA (Cagayan Economic Zone Authority in 2019). GreenPro will greatly benefit from CryptoSX's practical experience in the development and building of licensed security token eco-system. Under the new arrangement, CryptoSX and GreenPro will synergize to create a revolutionary digital asset market.

"Combining CryptoSX's strong background securities token offering and digital asset exchange operation, and GreenPro's deep understanding in the financial market, together I believe this great synergy will elevate the development of Shariah Compliant Digital Finance & Economic Zone in Brunei and East ASEAN Growth Area to serve over 1.9 billion Muslims globally.", says the CEO.

CryptoSX will be the equivalent of Coinbase in the Security Token Asset Exchange space. While Coinbase focuses on the trading of mainstream cryptocurrencies like BTC, ETH, BAT, and other 50+ virtual assets, CryptoSX focus on the regulated listing and secondary trading of security tokens. Coinbase has more than 56M users and $200B+ assets but it does not have Security Tokens. STO / tokenized IPO is a type of public offering in which tokenized digital securities, known as security tokens, are sold in cryptocurrency exchanges, or security token exchanges. Tokens can be used to trade real financial assets such as equities and fixed income, and use a blockchain virtual ledger system to store and validate token transactions.