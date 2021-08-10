checkAd

GreenPro Capital CEO Outlines Plans of Making CryptoSX the Leading STO Exchange Platform

Autor: Accesswire
10.08.2021, 14:00  |  49   |   |   

KUALA LUMPUR / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ). CEO Dr. CK Lee has revealed plans of making Digital Asset Exchange platform CryptoSX be the leading STO Exchange by the end of 2021. In an exclusive interview with …

KUALA LUMPUR / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ). CEO Dr. CK Lee has revealed plans of making Digital Asset Exchange platform CryptoSX be the leading STO Exchange by the end of 2021. In an exclusive interview with 9Shares, a leading financial news and media platform, Dr. Lee indicated that CryptoSX is one of the key component and catalyst that will help the company achieve its digital finance transformation journey.

Founded by two professional Accountants from PWC (PricewaterhouseCoopers) and KPMG in 2018, CryptoSX is the flagship of GreenPro's New Digital Finance Ecosystem. It is one of the top Digital Asset Exchange or Security Tokens Exchange in Asia and targets to be amongst the top in listed STO globally by the end of this year. They obtained a Full Principal License for cryptocurrency and STO exchange from the Philippines Government under CEZA (Cagayan Economic Zone Authority in 2019). GreenPro will greatly benefit from CryptoSX's practical experience in the development and building of licensed security token eco-system. Under the new arrangement, CryptoSX and GreenPro will synergize to create a revolutionary digital asset market.

"Combining CryptoSX's strong background securities token offering and digital asset exchange operation, and GreenPro's deep understanding in the financial market, together I believe this great synergy will elevate the development of Shariah Compliant Digital Finance & Economic Zone in Brunei and East ASEAN Growth Area to serve over 1.9 billion Muslims globally.", says the CEO.

CryptoSX will be the equivalent of Coinbase in the Security Token Asset Exchange space. While Coinbase focuses on the trading of mainstream cryptocurrencies like BTC, ETH, BAT, and other 50+ virtual assets, CryptoSX focus on the regulated listing and secondary trading of security tokens. Coinbase has more than 56M users and $200B+ assets but it does not have Security Tokens. STO / tokenized IPO is a type of public offering in which tokenized digital securities, known as security tokens, are sold in cryptocurrency exchanges, or security token exchanges. Tokens can be used to trade real financial assets such as equities and fixed income, and use a blockchain virtual ledger system to store and validate token transactions.

Seite 1 von 4


Greenpro Capital Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GreenPro Capital CEO Outlines Plans of Making CryptoSX the Leading STO Exchange Platform KUALA LUMPUR / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ). CEO Dr. CK Lee has revealed plans of making Digital Asset Exchange platform CryptoSX be the leading STO Exchange by the end of 2021. In an exclusive interview with …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EV Biologics NFT Dividend Information
Electrovaya Reports Q3 FY2021 Financial Results
Naturally Splendid Orders Fourth Container of NATERA Plant Based Foods
CO2 GRO Inc. Announces a Non-Exclusive Sales Partnership for Spain with Jose Andres Garcia Munoz
Cease Trade Order Issued by the Ontario Securities Commission
Yunhong CTI Ltd. Announces Agreement to Sell its Flexo Universal Business
ClickStream's HeyPal(TM) App Experiencing Ferocious Growth by Reaching Over 3,500,000 Messages, ...
Greenbank Director Terry Pullen Appointed Chief Executive Officer of Greenbank Capital
Orange County Bancorp, Inc. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering of Common Stock and Full ...
27th Universal Postal Union Congress: A Strategic and Economic Opportunity for the 192 Member ...
Titel
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
HIVE Blockchain Receives MCTO
Petroteq Provides Update on Form 10-Q and New Subscription
Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Management Announces That It Sees Its Solar Greenhouse Technologies As ...
ECC Ventures 3 Corp. Enters Letter of Intent with Sparx Technology Inc. for Qualifying Transaction
EV Biologics NFT Dividend Information
Oil Discovery in Namibia's Kavango Basin Represents Hope for Namibians and the Environment (By NJ ...
2021 Second Quarter Report
Cielo Announces the Closing of CDN$4M Unsecured Convertible Debenture Financing
Petroteq Announces Management Changes
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Medaro Mining Closes Private Placement
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
Petroteq Announces Expected Late Filing of Financial Statements and Application for Management ...
Chuck's Vintage, A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces That Its Staff ...
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Provides Fourth Bi-Weekly Status Report and Announces ...
MorphoSys Concludes a US $100 Million Capital Increase to Implement the Purchase of 1,337,552 ...
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
06.08.21Greenpro Capital Signed the Public and Private Partnerships Investment Agreement for the Development of Shariah Compliant Digital Finance & Economic Zone in Brunei and East ASEAN Growth Area to Serve over 1.9 Billion Muslims Globally
Accesswire | Analysen
30.07.21GreenPro Releases Digital Transformation Roadmap for Corporate and Financial Advisory Hub
Accesswire | Analysen
12.07.21Greenpro to Tab CryptoSX Listing Platform for Pre-STO Investment
Accesswire | Analysen