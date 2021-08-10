checkAd

Iveric Bio to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Ophthalmology Virtual Conference

IVERIC bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ISEE) announced today that Pravin U. Dugel, M.D., President, will present an overview of the Company at the H.C. Wainwright Ophthalmology Virtual Conference on Tuesday, August 17, 2021. This on-demand presentation will be available at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time on August 17, 2021. Dr. Dugel will also participate in Addressing Unmet Medical Needs in Macular Degeneration – Dry AMD and Stargardt Disease, a one-time, live-only panel discussion, on August 17 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Investors and the general public are invited to listen to both the on-demand and live webcasts on the Investor / Events & Presentations section of the Iveric Bio website at www.ivericbio.com. An archived replay of the on-demand presentation will be available on the Company’s website immediately following the conference and for at least 30 days thereafter.

About Iveric Bio

Iveric Bio is a science-driven biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel treatment options for retinal diseases with significant unmet medical needs. The Company is currently developing both therapeutic product candidates for age-related retinal diseases and gene therapy product candidates for orphan inherited retinal diseases. For more information on the Company, please visit www.ivericbio.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Any statements in this press release or made during the presentation referenced herein about Iveric Bio’s future expectations, plans and prospects constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including those described in the “Risk Factors” section of public filings made by Iveric Bio with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements represent Iveric Bio’s views only as of the date of this press release or the presentation, as applicable. Iveric Bio anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its views to change. While Iveric Bio may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Iveric Bio specifically disclaims any obligation to do so unless required by law.

ISEE-G

