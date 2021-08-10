checkAd

CCC Releases Research on Driver Sentiment on ADAS Features Included in Newer Vehicles

CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (CCC), a leading SaaS platform digitizing the multi-trillion-dollar P&C insurance economy, announces the release of its 2021 Crash Course Midyear Report. This edition of Crash Course examines how permanent changes to consumer expectations and the desire for personalized experiences continue to accelerate the deployment of AI, IoT, and mobile technology in the auto claim and repair process. The report also explores changing driving behavior and features research on consumer attitudes towards Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) technology in newer vehicles.

“All signs suggest that the accelerated adoption of digitization and AI occurring during the pandemic will not only remain in place, but is picking up speed,” said Susanna Gotsch, senior director, lead analyst, CCC and Crash Course author. “Consumer expectations have been raised again and curated experiences – those where needs and information are anticipated even before requested – is becoming the new normal.”

Data in Crash Course suggests a shift back to personal vehicle ownership and away from a trend towards shared mobility over recent years with more than 35 percent of new vehicles sold between March 2020 and March 2021 purchased by first-time vehicle buyers – a trend that also points to an increase in first-time auto insurance customers. Crash Course also reports that when accidents occur, the percent of appraisals generated via photo estimating and advanced AI continues to grow, continuing its rise since the start of the pandemic. The report also looks at miles driven, road congestion, claims frequency, and repair costs.

Original research from CCC on ADAS technology is also included in the report and reveals consumers have a positive, if complicated relationship with the technology. The research found more than 84 percent of drivers believe ADAS features promote safe driving. Despite this belief, more than 54 percent of those who own a vehicle with ADAS believe that certain features can increase the chance of an accident and 70 percent have actually turned ADAS features off.

“While our research found drivers are becoming increasingly familiar with ADAS features, there is work for the industry to do to educate consumers on the potential benefits of ADAS,” added Gotsch. “The research provides important insights on consumer desires and actions adding complexity to the rapidly evolving insurance and automotive ecosystems.”

