Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. Reminds Stockholders to Vote in Favor of Business Combination with AeroFarms

The Special Meeting to approve the pending business combination is scheduled for August 20, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The Special Meeting will be virtual and conducted via live webcast. Holders of Spring Valley’s shares of common stock at the close of business on the record date of July 19, 2021 are entitled to notice of the Special Meeting and should vote before 11:59 p.m. ET on August 19, 2021.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: SV) (“Spring Valley” or “the Company”), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, reminds its holders of common stock to vote in favor of the Company’s proposed business combination with AeroFarms, a Certified B Corporation and leader in indoor vertical farming, and the related proposals to be voted upon at the Company’s virtual Extraordinary General Meeting (the “Special Meeting”) on August 20, 2021.

If the proposals at the Special Meeting are approved, the parties anticipate that the business combination will close shortly thereafter, subject to the satisfaction or waiver (as applicable) of all other closing conditions.

It remains important that all holders who owned Spring Valley common stock as of July 19, 2021 – even if they have since sold – vote by the August 19, 2021 deadline to ensure the transaction proceeds in a timely manner.

Spring Valley shareholders can exercise their votes online, via telephone or by mail. More information on how to vote can be found at https://sv-ac.com/investor-info/. Spring Valley shareholders who need assistance voting or have questions regarding the Special Meeting may contact Spring Valley’s proxy solicitor, MacKenzie Partners, Inc., toll-free, at (800) 322-2885. Overseas voters can call MacKenzie Partners at (212) 929-5500 or email MacKenzie Partners, Inc. at proxy@mackenziepartners.com.

About AeroFarms

Since 2004, AeroFarms has been leading the way for indoor vertical farming and championing transformational innovation for agriculture. On a mission to grow the best plants possible for the betterment of humanity, AeroFarms is a Certified B Corporation with global headquarters in Newark, New Jersey. Named one of the World’s Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company two years in a row and one of TIME’s Best Inventions in Food, AeroFarms patented, award-winning indoor vertical farming technology provides the perfect conditions for healthy plants to thrive, taking agriculture to a new level of precision, food safety, and productivity while using up to 95% less water and no pesticides ever versus traditional field farming. AeroFarms enables local production to safely grow all year round, using vertical farming for elevated flavor. In addition, through its proprietary growing technology platform, AeroFarms has grown over 550 varieties and has developed multi-year strategic partnerships ranging from government to major Fortune 500 companies to help uniquely solve agriculture supply chain needs. For additional information, visit: https://aerofarms.com/.