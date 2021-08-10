checkAd

Lincoln Financial Network’s Ed Walters Recognized as Leader in Diversity and Inclusion

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.08.2021   

Lincoln Financial Network (LFN), the retail wealth management affiliate of Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE:LNC), announced today that Ed Walters, senior vice president, investment products, platforms and practice management, has been recognized by InvestmentNews and the Philadelphia Business Journal for his tireless efforts to promote diversity and inclusion in the finance industry.

The InvestmentNews ‘See It, Be It’ role model award recognizes individuals who have made an impact on the industry through their success, leadership, willingness to share their experiences and contributions to the community. Honorees were also evaluated on their commitment to inspiring others from diverse backgrounds to succeed in the financial services profession. The Philadelphia Business Journal awarded its 2021 Diversity Leaders in Business honors to individuals who have demonstrated success in their respective fields and made significant contributions through philanthropic endeavors.

“Ed’s passion and commitment for developing the next generation of diverse leaders in our industry is unmatched,” said David Berkowitz, president of LFN. “Lincoln has instituted a plan to amplify our support of racial justice and equity — taking action around our talent practices, our business, how we’ll track our progress in Diversity and Inclusion, and how we’ll help our communities. Ed plays an integral role in helping us develop and execute on this plan.”

Walters was recognized for his leading role in developing and launching a joint internship program between LFN and the Urban League of Philadelphia. The inaugural Lincoln Accelerating Business Leadership Experiences (LincABLE) is a paid internship program focused on mentorship opportunities and career development for minority high school students in the Philadelphia area. Walters was also at the forefront of the formation of Lincoln’s African American Financial Professional Network (AAFPN), an enterprise-wide initiative designed to better support the unique needs of African American financial professionals and clients. The AAFPN is designed to support advisor development efforts, attract more Black financial professionals to the finance industry, and to help define new strategies for supporting multicultural clients.

