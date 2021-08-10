Lincoln Financial Network’s Ed Walters Recognized as Leader in Diversity and Inclusion

Lincoln Financial Network (LFN), the retail wealth management affiliate of Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE:LNC), announced today that Ed Walters, senior vice president, investment products, platforms and practice management, has been recognized by InvestmentNews and the Philadelphia Business Journal for his tireless efforts to promote diversity and inclusion in the finance industry.

The InvestmentNews ‘See It, Be It’ role model award recognizes individuals who have made an impact on the industry through their success, leadership, willingness to share their experiences and contributions to the community. Honorees were also evaluated on their commitment to inspiring others from diverse backgrounds to succeed in the financial services profession. The Philadelphia Business Journal awarded its 2021 Diversity Leaders in Business honors to individuals who have demonstrated success in their respective fields and made significant contributions through philanthropic endeavors.