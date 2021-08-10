Ontrak Selects Mary Louise Osborne as Company’s First Chief Customer Officer
Ontrak, Inc (NASDAQ: OTRK) (“Ontrak” or the “Company”), a leading AI-powered and telehealth-enabled healthcare company, today announced the appointment of former CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) Regional Vice President and former President of Government business at Coventry Health Care Mary Louise Osborne as Ontrak’s first Chief Customer Officer, effective August 30, 2021. Ms. Osborne will report to Jonathan Mayhew, CEO, who joined Ontrak from CVS in April.
“Mary Lou brings decades of progressive management experience and a proven track record of driving accelerated growth, expansion and operational performance in both commercial and government businesses,” said Jonathan Mayhew, Ontrak CEO. “She has built deep, trusted partnerships with customers, government leaders and health care providers. I’m delighted that Mary Lou will be joining the Ontrak leadership team at a time when Medicaid and Medicare represent an increasing share of our revenues. In her new role she will be responsible for our current portfolio of customers, all new customer sales, and the Ontrak customer implementation and vendor management office.”
Ms. Osborne stated, “I am thrilled to be joining Ontrak, an innovative, purpose-driven company focused on improving health and saving lives. Jonathan’s vision and focus for the organization as a customer-centric enterprise attracted me to this role, and I very much want to help expedite his growth plan.”
As Regional Vice President, Medicaid, East Region at CVS Health, Osborne tripled Medicaid revenue to $4 Billion and grew the membership to 800,000 members by winning 12 new and renewal State Medicaid contracts and implementing new multi-state product expansions for Medicaid, Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), Managed Long Term Services and Supports (MLTSS) and Foster Care. Previously, she was President of Government business at Coventry Health Care, where she led the largest government plan expansion in the health plan’s history, boosting Medicare Advantage and Individual membership growth by 30% annually. Osborne also achieved 20% annual commercial growth and attained an excellent NCQA accreditation for quality and compliance. Prior to joining Coventry Health Care, Osborne was the General Manager responsible for Commercial business membership, financial growth and operations for Aetna’s Southeast region.
