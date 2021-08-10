Ontrak Selects Mary Louise Osborne as Company’s First Chief Customer Officer

Ontrak, Inc (NASDAQ: OTRK) (“Ontrak” or the “Company”), a leading AI-powered and telehealth-enabled healthcare company, today announced the appointment of former CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) Regional Vice President and former President of Government business at Coventry Health Care Mary Louise Osborne as Ontrak’s first Chief Customer Officer, effective August 30, 2021. Ms. Osborne will report to Jonathan Mayhew, CEO, who joined Ontrak from CVS in April.

“Mary Lou brings decades of progressive management experience and a proven track record of driving accelerated growth, expansion and operational performance in both commercial and government businesses,” said Jonathan Mayhew, Ontrak CEO. “She has built deep, trusted partnerships with customers, government leaders and health care providers. I’m delighted that Mary Lou will be joining the Ontrak leadership team at a time when Medicaid and Medicare represent an increasing share of our revenues. In her new role she will be responsible for our current portfolio of customers, all new customer sales, and the Ontrak customer implementation and vendor management office.”