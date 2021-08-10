checkAd

Ontrak Selects Mary Louise Osborne as Company’s First Chief Customer Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.08.2021, 14:00  |  46   |   |   

Ontrak, Inc (NASDAQ: OTRK) (“Ontrak” or the “Company”), a leading AI-powered and telehealth-enabled healthcare company, today announced the appointment of former CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) Regional Vice President and former President of Government business at Coventry Health Care Mary Louise Osborne as Ontrak’s first Chief Customer Officer, effective August 30, 2021. Ms. Osborne will report to Jonathan Mayhew, CEO, who joined Ontrak from CVS in April.

“Mary Lou brings decades of progressive management experience and a proven track record of driving accelerated growth, expansion and operational performance in both commercial and government businesses,” said Jonathan Mayhew, Ontrak CEO. “She has built deep, trusted partnerships with customers, government leaders and health care providers. I’m delighted that Mary Lou will be joining the Ontrak leadership team at a time when Medicaid and Medicare represent an increasing share of our revenues. In her new role she will be responsible for our current portfolio of customers, all new customer sales, and the Ontrak customer implementation and vendor management office.”

Ms. Osborne stated, “I am thrilled to be joining Ontrak, an innovative, purpose-driven company focused on improving health and saving lives. Jonathan’s vision and focus for the organization as a customer-centric enterprise attracted me to this role, and I very much want to help expedite his growth plan.”

As Regional Vice President, Medicaid, East Region at CVS Health, Osborne tripled Medicaid revenue to $4 Billion and grew the membership to 800,000 members by winning 12 new and renewal State Medicaid contracts and implementing new multi-state product expansions for Medicaid, Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), Managed Long Term Services and Supports (MLTSS) and Foster Care. Previously, she was President of Government business at Coventry Health Care, where she led the largest government plan expansion in the health plan’s history, boosting Medicare Advantage and Individual membership growth by 30% annually. Osborne also achieved 20% annual commercial growth and attained an excellent NCQA accreditation for quality and compliance. Prior to joining Coventry Health Care, Osborne was the General Manager responsible for Commercial business membership, financial growth and operations for Aetna’s Southeast region.

Seite 1 von 3
Ontrak Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ontrak Selects Mary Louise Osborne as Company’s First Chief Customer Officer Ontrak, Inc (NASDAQ: OTRK) (“Ontrak” or the “Company”), a leading AI-powered and telehealth-enabled healthcare company, today announced the appointment of former CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) Regional Vice President and former President of Government …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Fulgent Genetics Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
DISH Network Expected to Drop 112 TV Stations Impacting 3.5 Million Subscribers in 38% of the ...
Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration Grants Provisional Registration for Moderna’s ...
Box Board of Directors Highlights Changes Made to Drive Stockholder Value
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims Against Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. and ...
Maxar Welcomes Colorado Governor Jared Polis and State Officials to Its Headquarters
Amazon and GoPro File Joint Lawsuit against Counterfeiters
Titel
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Kraft Heinz Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
McAfee Declares Special Dividend
Bloom Energy Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
TRANSLATE BIO INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Translate Bio ...
Fastly Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Tilray Launches New Medical Cannabis Edibles in Canada
Hecla Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Novanta Announces Agreement to Acquire Schneider Electric Motion USA
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
05.08.21Ontrak Announces 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.08.21Ontrak Declares Quarterly Dividend on 9.50% Non-Convertible Series A Preferred Stock
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.07.21Ontrak to Present at the 41st Annual Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.07.21Ontrak to Report 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results on August 5, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten