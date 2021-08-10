Constellation Accepting Applications for 2021 Energy to Educate Grant Program

Constellation, a leading energy and energy solutions provider, announced today it is now accepting applications for its 2021 E 2 Energy to Educate grant program, which provides funding for student projects focusing on energy innovation. Educators and students in grades 6-12 can apply for program grants up to $25,000, and two- and four-year colleges can apply for grants up to $50,000. The deadline for applications is Oct. 1, 2021.

Constellation's 2021 Energy to Educate program includes an added focus on inspiring equity in the energy industry. (Photo: Business Wire)

This year, Constellation has refreshed its E2 innovation themes (see below) to emphasize inspiring equity in the energy industry.

“We continually evolve and fine-tune our innovation themes with an eye on maintaining our core focus of hands-on STEM energy projects while committing to address elements that will shape the future of energy,” said Jorge Acevedo, senior vice president, Innovation and Strategy for Constellation. “While our focus on diversity, equity and inclusion is not new, this past year has shone a brighter light on socioeconomic and educational disparities, and to that end, we are specifically challenging our applicants to consider ways to extend their project opportunities to underserved groups, including communities of color.”

In 2020, Energy to Educate awarded more than $500,000 across 22 projects and reached more than 20,000 students nationwide. Projects included solar car competitions, fuel cell technology, energy storage, wind power, and teaching energy concepts via an interactive gaming platform. To date, the grant program has provided $4.5 million for research and education projects that have fueled the exploration into STEM fields for more than 225,000 students.

“In addition to being a creative way to engage students, our Virtual STEM Day also motivates, encourages and inspires young people to make a positive impact on our planet as future STEM leaders,” said Dr. Jamal Uddin, professor and director of the Center for Nanotechnology at Coppin State University in Maryland. “As an HBCU, we are proud of our legacy of serving diverse students, and through Constellation’s E2 award, we have been able to further extend outreach and programming for STEM and energy projects to more students from diverse backgrounds.”