Tessco Joins the Nokia Global Partner Program

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.08.2021   

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ: TESS), a leading value-added distributor to the wireless infrastructure construction industry, announced it has joined the Nokia Global Partner Program. As a partner, Tessco will promote and distribute Nokia’s diverse product and services portfolios designed to support the critical communication needs of the industrial market.

Nokia has a long-standing history of success in supporting critical networks and offers innovation and technology leadership across mobile, fixed, and cloud networks. Tessco will grow its expansively curated offer to include Nokia’s market-leading fixed networks, industrial-grade private wireless, and microwave backhaul solutions. Providing the highest reliability and efficiency, these solutions offer unprecedented connectivity and reach in a variety of use cases across numerous markets, including smart grid for utilities, fixed wireless access (FWA) and fiber to the X (FTTX) for broadband internet services, and microwave backhaul for last mile connectivity and lease line replacement.

“We are thrilled to join the Nokia Global Partner Program and to differentiate our offer with Nokia’s complete, integrated solutions,” said Sandip Mukerjee, President and Chief Executive Officer of Tessco. “With the addition of Nokia, we now offer one of the most robust and all-encompassing critical communications portfolios in the market. Customers can turn to Tessco to simplify and streamline their deployments with turnkey solutions from Nokia in conjunction with our unmatched value-added services, including everything from solution development and design to site kitting, installation, and logistics.”

“We are pleased to welcome Tessco into the Nokia Global Partner Program,' said Vikas Trehan, Vice President of North America Partner Sales at Nokia. "The North American market is prime for infrastructure spending to address the digital divide and modernize aging networks. Tessco's industry relationships and solutions expertise will help grow our reach and address the challenges for our customers.”

About TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ: TESS)

TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TESS) is a value-added technology distributor, manufacturer, and solutions provider serving commercial customers in the wireless infrastructure ecosystem. The Company was founded more than 30 years ago with a commitment to deliver industry-leading products, knowledge, solutions, and customer service. Tessco supplies more than 65,000 products from 250 of the industry’s top manufacturers in mobile communications, Wi-Fi, Internet of Things (“IoT”), wireless backhaul, and more. Tessco is a single source for outstanding customer experience, expert knowledge, and complete end-to-end solutions for the wireless industry. For more information, visit www.tessco.com.

About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a trusted partner for critical networks, we are committed to innovation and technology leadership across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. We create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Adhering to the highest standards of integrity and security, we help build the capabilities needed for a more productive, sustainable, and inclusive world.

Wertpapier


