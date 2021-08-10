Enterprise to Participate in Investor Conferences

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) announced today it will host virtual investor meetings at the following conferences:

Goldman Sachs Power, Utilities, MLPs and Pipelines Conference Wednesday, August 11, 2021; and

Citi One-on-One Midstream / Energy Infrastructure Conference Wednesday, August 18 and Thursday, August 19, 2021.

A copy of the slides that may be used during the meetings will be available on the Enterprise website at www.enterpriseproducts.com under the Investors tab.

