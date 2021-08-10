checkAd

Enterprise to Participate in Investor Conferences

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) announced today it will host virtual investor meetings at the following conferences:

  • Goldman Sachs Power, Utilities, MLPs and Pipelines Conference Wednesday, August 11, 2021; and
  • Citi One-on-One Midstream / Energy Infrastructure Conference Wednesday, August 18 and Thursday, August 19, 2021.

A copy of the slides that may be used during the meetings will be available on the Enterprise website at www.enterpriseproducts.com under the Investors tab.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is one of the largest publicly traded partnerships and a leading North American provider of midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, NGLs, crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals. Services include: natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transportation and storage; NGL transportation, fractionation, storage and export and import terminals; crude oil gathering, transportation, storage and export and import terminals; petrochemical and refined products transportation, storage, export and import terminals and related services; and a marine transportation business that operates primarily on the United States inland and Intracoastal Waterway systems. The partnership’s assets include approximately 50,000 miles of pipelines; 260 million barrels of storage capacity for NGLs, crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals; and 14 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage capacity. Please visit www.enterpriseproducts.com for more information.



