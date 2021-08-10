Twist Bioscience to Present at UBS Genomics 2.0 and Medtech Innovations Summit

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST), a company enabling customers to succeed through its offering of high-quality synthetic DNA using its silicon platform, today announced that Jim Thorburn, CFO of Twist Bioscience, and Patrick Finn, chief commercial officer, will host a fireside chat at the UBS Genomics 2.0 and Medtech Innovations Summit on August 11th at 2:00 p.m. P.T. in Laguna Beach, California.

The fireside chat will be webcast live and can be accessed by visiting the “Investor Calendar” page of the investor relations section of the company's website here. A replay of the fireside chat will be archived for a period of 30 days following the conclusion of the live event.