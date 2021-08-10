checkAd

NextGen Healthcare Selected by Liberty Resources to Enhance Operations and Enable Whole Person Care

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions, today announced that Liberty Resources, Inc. (“Liberty”) in Syracuse, N.Y., has selected NextGen Enterprise with integrated NextGen Behavioral Health Suite as its core electronic health record (EHR) and practice management (PM) solution. Liberty is one of New York’s leading providers of integrated care programs and services intended to bring together all of the components that contribute to a human’s overall well-being.

Liberty has adopted the entire NextGen Healthcare platform including: NextGen Enterprise EHR, NextGen Enterprise PM, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Patient Experience Platform, NextGen Ophthalmic Suite, NextGen Population Health and NextGen Mobile. The agency employs over 1,600 professional staff who provide housing, medical treatment, counseling and support services to nearly 18,000 individuals and families in New York.

NextGen Advisors, an in-house multidisciplinary team of healthcare experts who offer strategic consulting services to NextGen Healthcare clients, partnered with Liberty to ensure its success in delivering integrated care to patients.

“NextGen Healthcare was the only comprehensive solution to provide unmatched provider and patient experience through configurability, flexibility and scalability while addressing the needs of a growing organization like ours with multiple lines of service,” said Carl Coyle, MSW, chief executive officer at Liberty Resources. “Also, the consultative process with the NextGen Advisors was invaluable, giving us clarity and confidence in converting from our existing EHR to the comprehensive NextGen Healthcare platform. The capabilities of the platform will allow us to improve integration for better user functionality and client outcomes.”

“The delivery of integrated care is rapidly evolving towards addressing whole person health and developing treatment plans to better assist patients with medical and behavioral health needs,” said Srinivas Velamoor, chief growth & strategy officer for NextGen Healthcare. “We are proud to partner with organizations like Liberty to evolve care delivery models and deliver improved patient outcomes and satisfaction in collaboration with medical teams who are integrating patient care and addressing a broader set of medical and behavioral health conditions.”

About NextGen Enterprise EHR and PM

The award-winning NextGen Enterprise solution includes capabilities that deliver the breadth and depth that providers need to meet the healthcare complexities of today and tomorrow. The platform also gives patients easier access to their medical records and care team, which strengthens loyalty and connection to the practice.

Managing the revenue cycle for complex programs and services like those associated with mental health and addiction treatment is onerous if done without rules-driven automation. By leveraging NextGen Enterprise PM solutions, centers like Liberty can optimize reimbursements and reduce administrative involvement by putting technology to work at the front end of the revenue cycle.

About Liberty Resources

Liberty Resources was founded on two ideals—that everyone deserves to live their best-possible life and that they also deserve to be treated with dignity, no matter their financial ability, or circumstances. We believe that high-quality healthcare, behavioral healthcare, and social support should be delivered in a way that best serves the patient. Too often, for too many people, the healthcare and social-service systems evoke feelings of dread, fear, exclusion, and even judgment—We’re here to change that. Learn more at https://www.liberty-resources.org/.

About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN) is a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions. We are empowering the transformation of ambulatory care—partnering with medical, behavioral and dental providers in their journey to value-based care to make healthcare better for everyone. We go beyond EHR and PM. Our integrated solutions help increase clinical productivity, enrich the patient experience, and ensure healthy financial outcomes. We believe in better. Learn more at nextgen.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.

