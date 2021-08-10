checkAd

Avaya Named Finalist in 2021 SuperNova Awards by Constellation Research – For Enabling Superior Customer Experiences

Avaya (NYSE: AVYA), a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, was named a finalist in the 11th annual Constellation SuperNova Awards. As digital transformation evolves across industries and geographies, organizations must make the right investments in technology to remain leaders in their field. The SuperNova Awards recognize individuals and teams who are prioritizing disruptive technology and transforming their organizations with digital initiatives. Avaya and one of its forward-thinking education customers, St. John’s School, were a team selected in the Next-Generation Customer Experience category.

Like many schools around the world during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, St. John’s Lutheran School in the suburbs of Chicago was challenged with finding a solution for distance learning in a matter of days. St. John’s chose Avaya Spaces, a workstream collaboration platform that enabled them to successfully transition the entire student body to an immersive online learning program within one week of the state’s shelter-in-place orders. Avaya Spaces enabled St. John’s to quickly implement a simple, single, user-friendly solution that students, teachers, and administrators could use on any device without the need to install and maintain software. Beyond education, St. John’s is using the platform for board meetings, faculty meetings and more.

“I’ve always considered myself a pioneer of new technology and ideas for educating, but COVID-19 was a challenge beyond anything I could have imagined. It wasn’t about just using a video solution to see each other. It was about moving collaboration and operations entirely online,” said Matthew Kamien, Principal at St. John’s Lutheran School. “Having the Avaya OneCloud solution with Avaya Spaces allowed our school and parish to continue its feeling of connected family and community. When seeking a solution, this was paramount. It is who we have been for over 150 years.”

“The level of business model sophistication and deft use of disruptive technology set apart the 2021 finalists in this year’s Supernova Awards,” said R “Ray” Wang, chairman and founder of Constellation Research. “This year’s individuals, teams, and organizations have shown how to work in the most extreme conditions of remote work, physical work, and hybrid work. As we move towards data driven digital networks and new data value chains, the finalists have shown what’s required to take their businesses to the next level.”

