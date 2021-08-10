Kaleyra to Present at the Oppenheimer 24th Annual Technology Internet & Communications Conference

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE American: KLR) (KLR WS) (“Kaleyra” or the “Company”), a rapidly growing cloud communications software provider delivering a secure system of application programming interfaces (APIs) and connectivity solutions in the API/Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) market, today announced its executives will present at the following investor conference:

Oppenheimer 24th Annual Technology Internet & Communications Conference– Dario Calogero, (Founder and CEO) and Giacomo Dall’Aglio, (CFO), are scheduled to participate with a virtual presentation Wednesday August 11th at 4:35PM ET.

A live webcast, as well as the replay of this presentation will be accessible from the Events and Presentations section of Kaleyra’s website at https://investors.kaleyra.com/news-events/ir-calendar.