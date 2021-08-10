checkAd

Ocular Therapeutix to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Ophthalmology Virtual Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.08.2021, 14:00  |  21   |   |   

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the formulation, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye, today announced that it will participate in two panels and will provide a pre-recorded presentation at the H.C. Wainwright Ophthalmology Virtual Conference being held on Tuesday, August 17th, 2021:

Surpassing the Standard of Care for Glaucoma Panel
 Date: Tuesday, August 17th, 2021.
Time: 7:00 AM ET

Emerging Therapeutics for Dry Eye Disease Panel
 Date: Tuesday, August 17th, 2021.
Time: 2:00 PM ET

The management team will also host virtual investor meetings on Tuesday, August 17th at the conference. Investors participating in the conference who are interested in meeting with Ocular Therapeutix management should contact their H.C. Wainwright representative.

A webcast of the pre-recorded presentation will be made available the morning of the conference starting at 7:00 AM ET on Tuesday, August 17th, and can be accessed by visiting the Investors section of the Company’s website at investors.ocutx.com. It will be available for replay for 90 days.

About Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the formulation, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its proprietary bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. Ocular Therapeutix’s first commercial drug product, DEXTENZA, is an FDA-approved corticosteroid for the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery. Ocular Therapeutix has received a target action date under the Prescription Drug User Fee Act, commonly known as PDUFA, of October 18, 2021, for a supplemental new drug application for DEXTENZA to include an additional indication for the treatment of ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis. Ocular Therapeutix’s earlier stage development assets currently in Phase 1 clinical trials include OTX-TKI (axitinib intravitreal implant) for the treatment of wet AMD and other retinal diseases and OTX-TIC (travoprost intracameral implant) for the reduction of intraocular pressure in patients with primary open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. Ocular Therapeutix is currently evaluating OTX-CSI (cyclosporine intracanalicular insert) for the chronic treatment of dry eye disease and OTX-DED (dexamethasone intracanalicular insert) for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease in Phase 2 clinical trials. Ocular Therapeutix’s first product, ReSure Sealant, is an FDA-approved device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

