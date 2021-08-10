checkAd

Clubhouse Media to be Featured in 6-Part TV Series to Air on Fox Business, Bloomberg and Newsmax

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.08.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

FMW Media’s 'New To The Street' business TV show to feature Clubhouse Media President Chris Young

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Clubhouse Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS: CMGR) (“Clubhouse Media” or the “Company”), an influencer-based marketing and media firm with a total aggregate global social media reach of more than 400 million followers, is excited to announce the upcoming airing of a six-part TV series on FMW Media’s “New To The Street” business TV show that features interviews with Clubhouse Media president and co-founder Chris Young.

The first four parts in the series will air as follows:

  • August 10: Fox Business Network, 10:30 p.m. PST
  • August 15: Newsmax, 10:00 a.m. EST
  • August 16: Fox Business Network, 10:30 p.m. PST
  • August 28: Bloomberg Television, 6:00 p.m. PST

Jane King, host of New To The Street, will interview Young over the course of the series to cover Clubhouse Media’s unique influencer-based model, including what the Company is doing to maintain its strong growth rate and monetize its large global following.

Young remarked, “We are excited about the chance to leverage New To The Street’s syndicated platform and strong reach to help educate viewers about Clubhouse Media’s growing value proposition and the powerful market opportunity we are targeting. I look forward to the opportunity to give viewers a greater understanding of our social media influencer-based solutions and the interest they have generated with superstars and celebrities in the sports, music, and entertainment domains, as well as our strategic vision and where we are taking the Company next.”

FMW Media’s "New To The Street" TV brand is one of the longest-running U.S and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programs running today. Through its network of syndication, FMW programming reaches an estimated 540 million homes across US and international markets.

About Clubhouse Media

We believe Clubhouse Media represents the future of influencer media and marketing, with a global network of professionally run content houses, each of which has its own brand, influencer cohort and production capabilities. Clubhouse Media offers management, production and deal-making services to its handpicked influencers, a management division for individual influencer clients, and an investment arm for joint ventures and acquisitions for companies in the social media influencer space. Clubhouse Media’s management team consists of successful entrepreneurs with financial, legal, marketing, and digital content creation expertise.

Follow us on the Clubhouse Media Website https://clubhousemediagroup.com

Please follow us on Twitter: twitter.com/ClubhouseCMGR?s=20

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This release contains "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements also may be included in other publicly available documents issued by Clubhouse Media and in oral statements made by our officers and representatives from time to time. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management's current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. They can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "would," "could," "will" and other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance.

Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flows, results of operations, uses of cash and other measures of financial performance.

Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Clubhouse Media’s actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others such as, but not limited to economic conditions, changes in the laws or regulations, demand for Clubhouse Media’s products and services, the effects of competition and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or represented in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking information provided in this release should be considered with these factors in mind. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Corporate Contact
 Simon Yu, MBA
Phone: +1-702-479-3016

Investor Relations
 Tiger Marketing & Branding Agency
info@TigerGMP.com

Wire Service Contact
InvestorWire (IW)
Los Angeles, California
www.InvestorWire.com
212.418.1217 Office
Editor@InvestorWire.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Clubhouse Media to be Featured in 6-Part TV Series to Air on Fox Business, Bloomberg and Newsmax FMW Media’s 'New To The Street' business TV show to feature Clubhouse Media President Chris YoungLOS ANGELES, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via InvestorWire – Clubhouse Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS: CMGR) (“Clubhouse Media” or the “Company”), an …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Hexagon Purus ASA: Results for the second quarter 2021
Novo Nordisk A/S: Trading in Novo Nordisk shares by board members, executives and associated persons on 5 August 2021
Gold River Productions, Inc. (GRPS) signs agreement for marketing and distribution with VirExit ...
3D Systems Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Eldorado Gold Announces the Sale of Tocantinzinho to G Mining Ventures
NSAV ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF CRYPTOCURRENCY EXCHANGE
Osisko Development Provides Corporate Update and Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Sorrento Unveils Overview of Its MultiValent mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Valneva Announces Positive Phase 3 Pivotal Results for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
LIXTE BIOTECHNOLOGY’S LB-100 ELICITS ANTI- TUMOR ACTIVITY IN SMALL LUNG CANCER MODELS BY UNIQUE ...
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Further Strengthening of Commercial Team with Appointment ...
GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS: GTOR) Announces Management Report for the Week Ended July 31, 2021
SPX Announces Acquisition of Enterprise Control Systems Ltd; Expands and Strengthens SPX’s ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
ThreeD Capital Inc. Completes $400,000 Investment into DeFi Yield Technologies Inc.
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board