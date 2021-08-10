checkAd

Dream Finders Homes Announces Record Second Quarter 2021 Earnings, Increasing Quarterly Pre-Tax Income by 193% YoY

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.08.2021, 14:00  |  11   |   |   

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: DFH) announces pre-tax income of $37 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, an increase of 193% over the $12 million earned in the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The increase in pre-tax income was primarily driven by an 83% increase in home sales revenues and 270 basis points of gross margin percentage accretion from the second quarter of 2020. Our focus on shareholder returns continues to deliver superior results with return on equity growing 10.6% to 44.3% for the trailing twelve months ended June 30, 2021, compared to 33.7% for the trailing twelve months ended June 30, 2020.
Second Quarter 2021 Highlights and Results

  • Total revenues were $365 million, an increase of 83% when compared to the $200 million in the second quarter of 2020. Home closings increased to 996 homes for the second quarter of 2021, a 91% increase over the 522 home closings in the second quarter of 2020. Average selling price per home closed in the second quarter of 2021 was $358,604 compared to $366,704 for the second quarter of 2020. The decrease in average selling price per home closed was driven by the acquisition of H&H Homes, which delivered 315 homes in the second quarter at an average selling price of $301,033
  • Gross margin as a percentage of homes sales revenues was 16.5%, an increase of 270 basis points when compared to the second quarter of 2020 gross margin percentage of 13.8%. Margin expansion was driven by price appreciation outpacing cost inflation as well as lower cost of funds
  • Pre-tax income, net of income attributable to non-controlling interests, was $33 million, an increase of 182% when compared to the $12 million generated in the second quarter of 2020
  • Net profit margin as a percentage of total revenues was 7.8%, an increase of 190 basis points when compared to the second quarter of 2020 net profit margin percentage of 5.9%
  • Net new orders increased to 1,521 homes, an increase of 92% over the net new orders of 792 in the second quarter of 2020. H&H Homes contributed 499 net new orders in the second quarter of 2021
  • The cancellation rate for the second quarter of 2021 was 14.4%, a decrease of 360 basis points from the 18.0% in the second quarter of 2020
  • Our controlled lot pipeline increased from 19,276 lots at December 31, 2020 to 22,923 at June 30, 2021 as we continue building for the future. As of June 30, 2021, the Company owned 4,280 lots, of which 3,224 were homes under construction. In addition, as of June 30, 2021, the Company’s lot pipeline under due diligence is over 14,000 lots
  • Active community count at the end of the second quarter of 2021 was 117, an increase of 36% over the 86 active communities at the end of the second quarter of 2020. Active community count at the end of 2020 was 126, resulting in an absorption rate of 4.7 per month for the six months ended June 30, 2021
  • Homes in backlog at the end of the second quarter of 2021 were 4,137, valued at $1,647 million, increases of 184% and 205%, respectively, over the 1,457 homes in backlog valued at $540 million at the end of the second quarter of 2020
  • Return on equity was 44.3% for the trailing twelve months ended June 30, 2021, compared to 33.7% for the trailing twelve months ended June 30, 2020
  • Selling, general and administrative expense as a percentage of revenue was 7.9% for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to 8.5% for the three months ended June 30, 2020. The decrease of 60 basis points is attributable to the Company achieving improved operating scale in certain segments

Patrick Zalupski, Dream Finders Homes Chairman and CEO, said, “I’m proud of what we accomplished in the quarter. Our team’s strengths and our focus on delivering a quality product drove superior growth and returns in this challenging environment. Our strategic footprint and disciplined land acquisition strategy have positioned us to capitalize on market demand. Price appreciation in our homes sold has flowed through to our margins, which are outpacing the industry-wide headwinds we are facing in the supply chain.

Our operations have been impacted by numerous supply chain disruptions that - in our opinion - ultimately stemmed from suppliers’ start and stop production schedules, resulting from Covid-19. The homebuilding industry is resilient, and our suppliers and trade partners are working hard to address these issues. In response to the extended supply chain cycle times, we have taken steps throughout our communities to moderate sales to maintain the quality of our homes and maximize returns. We also believe that the recent relief in lumber prices will help keep costs down and allow builders to provide more affordability to customers. The best managers will find a way to work through different market environments. Our team is working relentlessly to find innovative ways to deliver homes more efficiently, resulting in growth and margin accretion.

Dream Finders Homes has the culture, tenacity and skills to navigate the current dynamics facing homebuilders and we maintain our unwavering focus on delivering a great product to our customers while maintaining market leading returns on shareholder equity. We remain focused on delivering a material portion of our record backlog in the second half of this year.”

Second Quarter 2021 Results

Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 was $29 million, or $0.31 per diluted share. Net income for the second quarter of 2021 increased 144% when compared to the $12 million achieved in the second quarter of 2020 – net income for the second quarter of 2020 excludes the impact of income tax expense considerations, as the Company was a pass-through entity for taxation purposes at that time. Applying the Company’s six month effective tax rate of 17% to the Company’s earnings for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, would generate net income attributable to Dream Finders Homes, Inc. of $10 million, resulting in an increase of 194% over the second quarter of 2020 on a tax effected comparable basis.

During the second quarter of 2021, the Company recorded $7 million of other income in relation to its PPP loan forgiveness, partially offset by $4 million of contingent consideration expense due to a fair value adjustment of future expected earnout payments from the acquisition of H&H Homes. The increase in contingent consideration is due to H&H Homes exceeding our initial projections. At the time of the H&H Homes acquisition, the Company recorded a contingent consideration liability based on the expected value of future earn out payments of the acquiree. This liability is remeasured to fair value quarterly and the adjustment is recorded in other expense.

Full Year 2021 Outlook

Dream Finders Homes delivered a strong second quarter and remains focused on providing an affordable product for its entry-level and first-time move-up homebuyers. The Company recognizes the difficulties encountered in labor and materials constraints, as well as changing consumer dynamics created by the current environment. Management is determined to serve its customers by innovating ways to deliver homes and rapidly adapting to demand changes. Based on the Company’s backlog and average sales price per home closed, the low interest rate environment, and persistent relocation patterns into its core markets, the Company is well positioned to achieve its expected growth in 2021 and maintains its guidance of 5,000 to 6,000 home closings for the full year 2021. In addition, the Company expects an increase in the average sales price of homes closed in future quarters, as the average sales price in backlog as of June 30, 2021 was $398,048.

This outlook assumes that general economic conditions, including interest rates and mortgage availability, in the remainder of 2021 remain similar to those experienced in the first half of 2021, and that construction costs and overall absorption rates in the remainder of 2021 are consistent with the Company’s recent experience. In addition, this outlook assumes that the Company can continue to increase its portfolio of controlled lots, and that governmental regulations relating to land development, home construction and COVID-19 are similar to those currently in place. Any further COVID-19 governmental restrictions on land development, home construction or home sales could negatively impact the Company’s ability to achieve this number of home closings in 2021.

Investor Communication

Dream Finders Homes encourages all interested parties -- including analysts, current and potential stockholders, and other stakeholders -- to submit questions in writing about the Company’s results and business to investors@dreamfindershomes.com. The Company intends to make written responses to selected questions available monthly by furnishing Current Reports on Form 8-K to the Securities and Exchange Commission and through its investor relations website at https://investors.dreamfindershomes.com/.

About Dream Finders Homes, Inc.

Dream Finders Homes is based in Jacksonville, FL, and is one of the nation’s fastest growing homebuilding companies, with industry leading returns on shareholder’s equity. Dream Finders Homes builds homes in Florida, Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, Virginia and Maryland. Dream Finders Homes achieves its industry leading growth and returns by maintaining an asset light homebuilding model.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding future events, including projected 2021 home closings and average sales price of homes closed in 2021; market conditions and possible or assumed future results of operations, including statements regarding the Company’s strategies and expectations as they relate to market opportunities and growth. All forward-looking statements are based on Dream Finders Homes’ beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Dream Finders Homes. These statements reflect Dream Finders Homes’ current views with respect to future events and are subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions are discussed in Dream Finders Homes’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Dream Finders Homes undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement except as may be required by applicable law.


Dream Finders Homes, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income and Operating Activity
(Unaudited)

  For the Three Months Ended
June 30, 		For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
    2021     2020     2021     2020  
Revenues $ 365,276,101   $ 199,801,128   $ 708,836,466   $ 388,539,561  
Cost of sales   303,589,420     171,236,637     594,626,181     334,982,320  
Selling, general and administrative expense   28,686,162     17,062,297     55,652,375     34,581,082  
Income from equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities   (1,125,001 )   (1,926,702 )   (2,857,394 )   (3,286,090 )
Loss/(Gain) on sale of assets   48,034     (200 )   (17,483 )   (34,295 )
Loss on extinguishment of debt   -     -     697,423     -  
Other Income        
Other   (1,668,263 )   (785,153 )   (2,150,482 )   (919,214 )
Paycheck Protection Program forgiveness   (7,219,794 )   -     (7,219,794 )   -  
Other Expense        
Other   2,434,780     1,360,526     5,337,828     2,555,837  
Contingent consideration revaluation   3,976,980     316,772     5,159,725     316,772  
Interest expense   15,796     45,948     657,657     81,653  
Income before taxes $ 36,537,987   $ 12,491,003   $ 58,950,430   $ 20,261,496  
Income tax expense   (4,478,317 )   -     (9,294,799 )   -  
Net and comprehensive income $ 32,059,670   $ 12,491,003   $ 49,655,631   $ 20,261,496  
Net and comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests   (3,485,789 )   (766,902 )   (4,961,107 )   (1,957,361 )
Net and comprehensive income attributable to Dream Finders Homes, Inc. $ 28,573,881   $ 11,724,101   $ 44,694,524   $ 18,304,135  
         
Earnings per share(4)        
Basic $ 0.31   $ -   $ 0.49   $ -  
Diluted $ 0.31   $ -   $ 0.49   $ -  
Weighted-average number of shares        
Basic   92,521,482     -     92,521,482     -  
Diluted   92,670,727     -     92,641,222     -  
         
Other Financial and Operating Data        
Active communities at end of period(1)   117     86     117     86  
Home closings   996     522     1,998     1,037  
Average sales price of homes closed $ 358,604   $ 366,704   $ 347,261   $ 366,604  
Net new orders   1,521     792     3,531     1,641  
Cancellation rate   14.4%     18.0%     10.9%     14.9%  
Backlog (at period end) - homes   4,137     1,457     4,137     1,457  
Backlog (at period end, in thousands) - value $ 1,646,725   $ 539,856   $ 1,646,725   $ 539,856  
Gross margin (in thousands)(2) $ 60,154   $ 27,386   $ 111,284   $ 51,413  
Gross margin %(3)   16.5%     13.8%     15.8%     13.3%  
Net profit margin   7.8%     5.9%     6.3%     4.7%  

1)   A community becomes active once the model is completed or the community has its fifth sale. A community becomes inactive when it has fewer than five units remaining to sell.
2)   Gross margin is home sales revenue less cost of sales. Gross margin includes commission expense.
3)   Calculated as a percentage of home sales revenues.
4)   EPS was calculated based on net income attributable to common stockholders for the period January 21, 2021 through June 30, 2021 over the weighted average diluted shares outstanding for the same period. EPS was calculated prospectively for the period subsequent to the Company’s initial public offering and corporate reorganization as described in the prospectus dated January 20, 2021 and filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on January 22, 2021, resulting in 92,521,482 shares of common stock outstanding as of the closing of the initial public offering. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, the diluted shares of common stock outstanding were 92,641,222.



  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
  2021
(unaudited) 		  2020
(unaudited) 		  2021
(unaudited) 		  2020
(unaudited)
  Units   Average Sales
Price 		  Units   Average Sales
Price 		  Units   Average Sales
Price 		  Units   Average Sales
Price
Home Closings:                              
The Carolinas (H&H Homes) 315   $ 301,033   N/A   N/A   658   $ 293,807   N/A   N/A
Jacksonville 265   $ 351,496   247   $ 305,665   560   $ 338,077   513   $ 299,797
Orlando 147   $ 409,362   72   $ 384,195   308   $ 404,494   98   $ 362,162
Colorado 47   $ 494,604   50   $ 443,751   81   $ 473,882   97   $ 451,999
DC Metro 35   $ 681,706   37   $ 549,285   59   $ 640,193   88   $ 543,490
Other (1) 187   $ 331,101   116   $ 394,370   332   $ 332,649   241   $ 403,297
Total 996   $ 358,604   522   $ 366,704   1,998   $ 347,261   1,037   $ 366,604

(1) Austin, Savannah, Village Park Homes, Active Adult and Custom Homes.



Dream Finders Homes, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)

            June 30,   December 31,
          2021   2020
                 
Assets          
  Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,154,320   $ 35,495,595
  Restricted cash (VIE amounts of $5,946,424 and $8,793,201)   46,936,952     49,715,553
  Accounts receivable   51,021,302     24,927,903
  Inventories:      
  Construction in process and finished homes   537,758,853     396,630,945
  Joint venture owned land and lots      
    (VIE amounts of $18,151,982 and $40,900,552)   18,152,136     40,900,552
  Company owned land and lots   75,083,602     46,839,616
  Lot deposits   107,717,122     66,272,347
  Equity method investments   7,453,783     4,545,349
  Property and equipment, net   4,228,857     4,309,071
  Operating lease right-of-use assets   12,788,540     14,219,248
  Finance lease right-of-use assets   256,612     335,791
  Intangible assets, net of amortization   2,161,250     2,660,003
  Goodwill   30,360,997     28,566,232
  Deferred tax asset   3,312,736     -
  Other assets (VIE amounts of $2,159,645 and $1,288,359)   28,894,891     18,262,036
          Total assets $ 932,281,953   $ 733,680,241
Liabilities      
  Accounts payable (VIE amounts of $0 and $1,315,582)   34,204,013     37,418,693
  Accrued expenses (VIE amounts of $8,571,439 and $9,977,268)   65,908,878     67,401,055
  Customer deposits   93,275,468     59,392,135
  Construction lines of credit   365,000,000     289,878,716
  Notes payable (VIE amounts of $2,992,531 and $8,821,282)   4,048,531     29,653,282
  Operating lease liabilities   13,064,645     14,410,560
  Finance lease liabilities   267,198     345,062
  Contingent consideration   27,110,480     23,157,524
          Total liabilities $ 602,879,213   $ 521,657,027
                 
Mezzanine Equity      
  Preferred mezzanine equity   6,703,460     55,638,450
  Common mezzanine equity   -     20,593,001
          Total mezzanine equity $ 6,703,460   $ 76,231,451
                 
Members' Equity      
  Common members' equity   -     103,852,646
          Total members' equity $ -   $ 103,852,646
                 
Stockholders' Equity - Dream Finders Homes, Inc.      
  Class A common stock, $0.01 per share, 289,000,000      
    authorized, 32,295,329 outstanding   322,953     -
  Class B common stock, $0.01 per share, 61,000,000      
    authorized, 60,226,153 outstanding   602,262     -
  Additional paid-in capital   255,289,812     -
  Retained earnings   45,610,738     -
  Non-controlling interests   20,873,515     31,939,117
  Total stockholders' and members' equity   329,402,740     212,023,214
          Total liabilities, mezzanine equity, members' equity and stockholders' equity $ 932,281,953   $ 733,680,241


SOURCE: Dream Finders Homes, Inc.

Investor and Analyst Contact – investors@dreamfindershomes.com
Rick Moyer – Chief Financial Officer
Anabel Fernandez – Treasurer
Jake Williamson – Director of Treasury

Media Contact – mediainquiries@dreamfindershomes.com
Rick Moyer – Chief Financial Officer
Anabel Fernandez – Treasurer
Robert Riva – General Counsel





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Dream Finders Homes Announces Record Second Quarter 2021 Earnings, Increasing Quarterly Pre-Tax Income by 193% YoY JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: DFH) announces pre-tax income of $37 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, an increase of 193% over the $12 million earned in the quarter ended June 30, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Hexagon Purus ASA: Results for the second quarter 2021
Novo Nordisk A/S: Trading in Novo Nordisk shares by board members, executives and associated persons on 5 August 2021
Gold River Productions, Inc. (GRPS) signs agreement for marketing and distribution with VirExit ...
3D Systems Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Eldorado Gold Announces the Sale of Tocantinzinho to G Mining Ventures
NSAV ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF CRYPTOCURRENCY EXCHANGE
Osisko Development Provides Corporate Update and Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Sorrento Unveils Overview of Its MultiValent mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Valneva Announces Positive Phase 3 Pivotal Results for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
LIXTE BIOTECHNOLOGY’S LB-100 ELICITS ANTI- TUMOR ACTIVITY IN SMALL LUNG CANCER MODELS BY UNIQUE ...
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Further Strengthening of Commercial Team with Appointment ...
GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS: GTOR) Announces Management Report for the Week Ended July 31, 2021
SPX Announces Acquisition of Enterprise Control Systems Ltd; Expands and Strengthens SPX’s ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
ThreeD Capital Inc. Completes $400,000 Investment into DeFi Yield Technologies Inc.
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board