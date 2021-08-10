Study of Non-Invasive Vagus Nerve Stimulation (nVNS) Shows Improvement in PTSD Symptoms and Decreased Inflammatory Response to Stress

ROCKAWAY, NJ, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company, today announced the publication of a peer reviewed manuscript, “Transcutaneous Cervical Vagal Nerve Stimulation (tcVNS/nVNS) in Patients with Posttraumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD): A Pilot Study of Effects on PTSD Symptoms and Interleukin-6 Response to Stress” in the Journal of Affective Disorders Reports. The manuscript reports the results of a randomized, double-blind, sham-controlled study conducted at Georgia Institute of Technology and Emory University that resulted from work funded in part by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) Biological Technologies Office (BTO) Targeted Neuroplasticity Training (TNT) program through the Naval Information Warfare Center.



PTSD is a psychiatric disorder that may occur in people who have experienced or witnessed a traumatic event such as a natural disaster, serious accident, terrorist act, war, combat, or who have been threatened with death, sexual violence or serious injury. Eight million American adults experience PTSD annually, and with limited FDA approved therapies, there is a large unmet medical need. The disorder is more prominent in women, with about 10% of women and 4% of men developing PTSD at some point in their lives.

The study enrolled twenty patients suffering from PTSD. Study participants were exposed to personalized traumatic scripts followed by an immediate stimulation by an active or sham non-invasive vagus nerve stimulator (nVNS). The results show that three-months of treatment with nVNS lead to a 31% reduction (p<0.013) in PTSD symptoms compared to sham on the PTSD Checklist (PCL), as well as a significant decrease in hyperarousal symptoms (p=0.008) and a decrease in overall and somatic (gastric) anxiety. At the conclusion of the study, patients who continued to use nVNS for a further 3 month open-label period showed a significant improvement in their overall symptoms reported by the Clinical Global Index (p=0.003). Furthermore, nVNS effectively blocked the increase in the levels of the inflammatory cytokine IL-6 that is overexpressed in patients with PTSD who are exposed to a traumatic script (p<0.05).