checkAd

Study of Non-Invasive Vagus Nerve Stimulation (nVNS) Shows Improvement in PTSD Symptoms and Decreased Inflammatory Response to Stress

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.08.2021, 14:00  |  18   |   |   

ROCKAWAY, NJ, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company, today announced the publication of a peer reviewed manuscript, “Transcutaneous Cervical Vagal Nerve Stimulation (tcVNS/nVNS) in Patients with Posttraumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD): A Pilot Study of Effects on PTSD Symptoms and Interleukin-6 Response to Stress” in the Journal of Affective Disorders Reports. The manuscript reports the results of a randomized, double-blind, sham-controlled study conducted at Georgia Institute of Technology and Emory University that resulted from work funded in part by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) Biological Technologies Office (BTO) Targeted Neuroplasticity Training (TNT) program through the Naval Information Warfare Center.

PTSD is a psychiatric disorder that may occur in people who have experienced or witnessed a traumatic event such as a natural disaster, serious accident, terrorist act, war, combat, or who have been threatened with death, sexual violence or serious injury.   Eight million American adults experience PTSD annually, and with limited FDA approved therapies, there is a large unmet medical need. The disorder is more prominent in women, with about 10% of women and 4% of men developing PTSD at some point in their lives.

The study enrolled twenty patients suffering from PTSD. Study participants were exposed to personalized traumatic scripts followed by an immediate stimulation by an active or sham non-invasive vagus nerve stimulator (nVNS). The results show that three-months of treatment with nVNS lead to a 31% reduction (p<0.013) in PTSD symptoms compared to sham on the PTSD Checklist (PCL), as well as a significant decrease in hyperarousal symptoms (p=0.008) and a decrease in overall and somatic (gastric) anxiety. At the conclusion of the study, patients who continued to use nVNS for a further 3 month open-label period showed a significant improvement in their overall symptoms reported by the Clinical Global Index (p=0.003). Furthermore, nVNS effectively blocked the increase in the levels of the inflammatory cytokine IL-6 that is overexpressed in patients with PTSD who are exposed to a traumatic script (p<0.05).

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Study of Non-Invasive Vagus Nerve Stimulation (nVNS) Shows Improvement in PTSD Symptoms and Decreased Inflammatory Response to Stress ROCKAWAY, NJ, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company, today announced the publication of a peer reviewed manuscript, “Transcutaneous Cervical Vagal Nerve Stimulation …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Hexagon Purus ASA: Results for the second quarter 2021
Novo Nordisk A/S: Trading in Novo Nordisk shares by board members, executives and associated persons on 5 August 2021
Gold River Productions, Inc. (GRPS) signs agreement for marketing and distribution with VirExit ...
3D Systems Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Eldorado Gold Announces the Sale of Tocantinzinho to G Mining Ventures
NSAV ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF CRYPTOCURRENCY EXCHANGE
Osisko Development Provides Corporate Update and Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Sorrento Unveils Overview of Its MultiValent mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Valneva Announces Positive Phase 3 Pivotal Results for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
LIXTE BIOTECHNOLOGY’S LB-100 ELICITS ANTI- TUMOR ACTIVITY IN SMALL LUNG CANCER MODELS BY UNIQUE ...
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Further Strengthening of Commercial Team with Appointment ...
GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS: GTOR) Announces Management Report for the Week Ended July 31, 2021
SPX Announces Acquisition of Enterprise Control Systems Ltd; Expands and Strengthens SPX’s ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
ThreeD Capital Inc. Completes $400,000 Investment into DeFi Yield Technologies Inc.
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board