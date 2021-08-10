checkAd

Plug Power Breaks Ground on Green Hydrogen Production Plant in Georgia

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.08.2021, 14:00  |  22   |   |   

The plant will produce 15 tons per day of liquid green hydrogen made with 100% renewable energy

LATHAM, N.Y., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), a leading provider of turnkey hydrogen solutions for the global green hydrogen economy, broke ground on the site of a green hydrogen production plant in Camden County, Ga., where 15 tons of liquid green hydrogen will be produced per day.

By investing $84 million into the facility, Plug Power affirms its continued commitment to establishing the first North American green hydrogen supply network. The plant, which will serve customers in the southeastern U.S., will produce liquid green hydrogen using 100% renewable energy with the help of at least 24 full-time, local employees.

Plug Power is already the largest buyer of liquid hydrogen globally and has built more hydrogen refueling stations than any other company in the world. Experts forecast green hydrogen will play an essential role in meeting greenhouse gas emissions targets worldwide, particularly in the transportation and logistics sectors. Exponential growth in the hydrogen economy is expected to accelerate, reaching up to 500 to 800 million tons used per year by 2050 and supplying 20% of global energy demand.

Andy Marsh, CEO of Plug Power, said the location of the plant is a part of the company’s larger strategic plan to offer green hydrogen that is cost-competitive with fossil fuel energy to its customers looking to meet their sustainability goals.

“Green hydrogen is the environmentally conscious solution companies need and want,” Marsh said. “Plug Power’s investment in this facility is an investment in Georgia — and an investment in our customers and the future world we want to live in.”

Sanjay Shrestha, general manager of energy solutions and chief strategy officer for Plug Power, said the Georgia production plant signifies the company’s deep commitment to the region and its customers.

“Plug Power’s newest production plant is a result of increasing customer demand,” Shrestha said. “More and more, customers are expressing their commitment to green hydrogen solutions. This Georgia plant is an important step for developing North America’s first force-majeure resilient green hydrogen supply network. This helps Plug Power, our customers and, more importantly, the broader hydrogen economy.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Plug Power Breaks Ground on Green Hydrogen Production Plant in Georgia The plant will produce 15 tons per day of liquid green hydrogen made with 100% renewable energyLATHAM, N.Y., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), a leading provider of turnkey hydrogen solutions for the global green …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Hexagon Purus ASA: Results for the second quarter 2021
Novo Nordisk A/S: Trading in Novo Nordisk shares by board members, executives and associated persons on 5 August 2021
Gold River Productions, Inc. (GRPS) signs agreement for marketing and distribution with VirExit ...
3D Systems Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Eldorado Gold Announces the Sale of Tocantinzinho to G Mining Ventures
NSAV ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF CRYPTOCURRENCY EXCHANGE
Osisko Development Provides Corporate Update and Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Sorrento Unveils Overview of Its MultiValent mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Valneva Announces Positive Phase 3 Pivotal Results for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
LIXTE BIOTECHNOLOGY’S LB-100 ELICITS ANTI- TUMOR ACTIVITY IN SMALL LUNG CANCER MODELS BY UNIQUE ...
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Further Strengthening of Commercial Team with Appointment ...
GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS: GTOR) Announces Management Report for the Week Ended July 31, 2021
SPX Announces Acquisition of Enterprise Control Systems Ltd; Expands and Strengthens SPX’s ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
ThreeD Capital Inc. Completes $400,000 Investment into DeFi Yield Technologies Inc.
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board