Hemp, Inc. Pleased to See Growing Numbers of Elite Athletes Incorporating CBD in Training, Recovery

Effective Jan. 1, 2018, the World Anti-Doping Agency ( WADA ) removed CBD from its list of prohibited substances. The change allowed athletes to incorporate CBD into their training regimes for the postponed 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games .

LAS VEGAS, NV, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Hemp, Inc. (OTC PINK: HEMP), an established leader in the industrial hemp market, is pleased to see top-level athletes embracing CBD as part of their training programs.

Competitors in the delayed 2020 Summer Games, including softball outfielder Hayley McCleney and hurdler Devon Allen, are among those who utilized CBD products in the runup to the Olympic competition.

Olympic gold medalists Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird also use hemp-derived CBD for natural wellness solutions. “I use [CBD] right after training,” Rapinoe said. “It’s my go-to to calm me down after a hard training or game, as well as for sleep.”

The Summer Olympics were in Tokyo, Japan, through Aug. 8, 2021. However, Japan’s strict anti-cannabis laws don’t permit athletes to take hemp products across international borders.

“It’s quite frustrating that I can’t use them to compete on the world’s biggest stage,” Rapinoe said.

Attitudes about cannabis are shifting, and elite athletes are being more open about using cannabis to recover better, and stay on top of their game longer.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer recently introduced draft legislation to federally legalize cannabis.

The Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act (CAOA) addresses several areas where the Federal Government lags behind individual states in recognizing the benefits of cannabis. Proposals in the bill include removing cannabis from Schedule 1 of the Controlled Substances Act.

Support for legalization of cannabis has been growing rapidly in the United States since 2012. This is reflected globally in WADA’s policy change as well as nationally with the legalization of hemp in the 2018 Farm Bill.

What does this mean for Hemp, Inc.? It means that this has now created a whole new marketplace for high quality CBD and CBG Hemp Products which is found in our King of Hemp product line here.

Bruce Perlowin the CVC for Hemp, Inc. was the undefeated weightlifting champion in high school for 4 years and took third in the AAU Teenage Nationals at age 19 in the 123-pound weight division for Olympic Lifting and was the captain and all around man in gymnastics in high school said, “Hemp, Inc.’s high quality CBD and CBG King of Hemp products are perfect for high performance and elite athletes for all the reasons mentioned above”. We look forward to now being able to work with athletes all over the world with our King of Hemp products.