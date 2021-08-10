Worksport Broadens Ecosystem with New EV Related Product Development

checkAd

Mississauga, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worksport Ltd. (Nasdaq-CM: WKSP; WKSPW) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has commenced working on a new product termed “NPEV.” This technological endeavor will be in service to the growing EV markets. In and of itself, it will help forge additional Company ecosystems, developed with Worksport’s next-level ingenuity – intended to redefine industry standards. Worksport’s leadership and skilled engineering team believe NPEV could play a significant role in decarbonizing transportation with true green energy.

Just as with the potential of TerraVis, NPEV is being engineered as a revolutionizing EV technology aimed to have a profound impact on various green energy industries. Additionally, the Company believes NPEV will provide an extremely vital, very necessary, and much needed change in the current green energy markets to also aid in the care of Earth’s environment at large. Worksport is leveraging its current position to think differently and bring practicality to energy-focused products, introducing technology that does not yet exist in the markets. Management believes this forward-thinking has allowed the Company to capitalize on unique opportunities, laying a foundation for Worksport’s entry into the next stages of growth and development. The Company’s leadership - heeding insightful recommendations from its world-class advisors, engineers, and research partners, including the experienced minds at Ontario Tech University, is ushering Worksport deeper into the EV, ESS, and sustainable energy industries.

Considering both technical and business developments, the Company plans to provide progress updates on its other initiatives and how it has been able to allocate raised capital from its recent public offerings to ideal departments to enhance long-term value to investors. Worksport’s CEO, Steven Rossi, commented, “Worksport is innovating on incredible levels in its engineering and design work, incorporating a consumer-centric focus on what our industries need to evolve. We are very excited to be making solar and eco-friendly energy appeal to consumers at large and cannot wait to introduce our innovations to the world.”

