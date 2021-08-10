checkAd

Entasis Therapeutics to Host Expert Perspectives Webinar on Acinetobacter Infections

– Virtual Event to be Held Tuesday, August 24 at 10am Eastern Time –

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products, announced today that the Company will host a virtual webinar featuring presentations by Infectious Diseases experts David van Duin, M.D., Ph.D., F.I.D.S.A., F.A.S.T. (University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill) and Michael J. Rybak, Pharm.D., M.P.H., Ph.D. (Wayne State University). Drs. van Duin and Rybak will discuss the burden and current treatment landscape of Acinetobacter infections.

Entasis' management team will also give an update on their pipeline product sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), an antibiotic consisting of sulbactam, a safe and well tolerated β-lactam with intrinsic activity against Acinetobacter, with durlobactam, a novel, comprehensive potent inhibitor of Class A, C, and D β-lactamases that restores the activity of sulbactam. Sulbactam-durlobactam has just completed enrollment of a global Phase 3 registrational clinical trial (ATTACK) to treat infections caused by Acinetobacter baumannii, including carbapenem-resistant strains. Sulbactam-durlobactam has been designated a Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and awarded Fast Track status.

A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentations.

David van Duin, M.D., Ph.D., F.I.D.S.A., F.A.S.T.
Dr. van Duin is Associate Professor with tenure in the Infectious Diseases Division at the University of North Carolina. Dr. van Duin is the founding Director of the Immunocompromised Host ID service. His main research interests are multi-drug resistant Gram-negative bacteria, and infections in immunocompromised patients. He is interested in the community origins of highly resistant bacteria. He is the PI for the MDRO Network of the Antibacterial Resistance Leadership Group. Within the MDRO Network, the consortium on resistance against carbapenems in Klebsiella and other Enterobacterales (CRACKLE) has been completed. In addition, studies on ESBL-producing Enterobacterales, carbapenem-resistant Pseudomonas aeruginosa, and carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter baumannii are ongoing.

