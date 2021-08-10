checkAd

Acuity Brands Announces Retirement of Peter C. Browning and Election of Mark J. Sachleben to the Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.08.2021, 14:00  |  11   |   |   

Atlanta, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors (the “Board”) of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) (the “Company”) announced today the retirement of Peter C. Browning from the Board and the election of Mark J. Sachleben as a member of the Board, both effective as of August 6, 2021. Mr. Sachleben will serve for a term that will expire at the Company’s next annual meeting of stockholders.

Mr. Sachleben currently serves as Chief Financial Officer of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR), the Observability company that empowers engineers with a data driven approach to planning, building, deploying and running great software. There he drives financial strategy and reporting, and has also overseen legal, security, and information technology. Mr. Sachleben previously served as Vice President of Finance at Wily Technology, Inc., an application performance company.

Neil M. Ashe, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are very pleased that Mark has agreed to join the Board and look forward to accessing his financial and strategic planning expertise and his experience developing and growing technology businesses as we continue our business transformation.”

Mr. Browning joined the Company’s founding board in 2001. During his tenure, he has served on each of the committees of the Board, most recently serving on the Governance Committee and Compensation and Management Development Committee. He served as Lead Director from January 2013 to March 2020.

Mr. Ashe further commented, “Peter has played an instrumental role on our Board and helped guide our strategy throughout his tenure. On behalf of the Board, we want to thank Peter for his distinguished service, expertise, and counsel, and wish he and his family all the best following his retirement.”

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) is a market-leading industrial technology company. Through its two business segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL) and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG) the Company designs, manufactures, and brings to market products and services that make the world more brilliant, productive, and connected. Acuity Brands achieves growth through the development of innovative new products and services, including building management systems, lighting, lighting controls, and location-aware applications.

Acuity Brands achieves customer-focused efficiencies that allow the Company to increase market share and deliver superior returns. The Company looks to aggressively deploy capital to grow the business and to enter attractive new verticals.

Acuity Brands is based in Atlanta, Georgia, with operations across North America, Europe, and Asia. The Company is powered by approximately 12,000 dedicated and talented associates. Visit us at www.acuitybrands.com.

# # #

Investor Contact:
Charlotte McLaughlin
Vice President, Investor Relations
(404) 853-1456
investorrelations@acuitybrands.com

Media Contact:
Candace Steele Flippin
Chief Communications Officer
candace@acuitybrands.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Acuity Brands Announces Retirement of Peter C. Browning and Election of Mark J. Sachleben to the Board of Directors Atlanta, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - The Board of Directors (the “Board”) of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) (the “Company”) announced today the retirement of Peter C. Browning from the Board and the election of Mark J. Sachleben as a member …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Hexagon Purus ASA: Results for the second quarter 2021
Novo Nordisk A/S: Trading in Novo Nordisk shares by board members, executives and associated persons on 5 August 2021
Gold River Productions, Inc. (GRPS) signs agreement for marketing and distribution with VirExit ...
3D Systems Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Eldorado Gold Announces the Sale of Tocantinzinho to G Mining Ventures
NSAV ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF CRYPTOCURRENCY EXCHANGE
Osisko Development Provides Corporate Update and Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Sorrento Unveils Overview of Its MultiValent mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Valneva Announces Positive Phase 3 Pivotal Results for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
LIXTE BIOTECHNOLOGY’S LB-100 ELICITS ANTI- TUMOR ACTIVITY IN SMALL LUNG CANCER MODELS BY UNIQUE ...
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Further Strengthening of Commercial Team with Appointment ...
GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS: GTOR) Announces Management Report for the Week Ended July 31, 2021
SPX Announces Acquisition of Enterprise Control Systems Ltd; Expands and Strengthens SPX’s ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
ThreeD Capital Inc. Completes $400,000 Investment into DeFi Yield Technologies Inc.
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board