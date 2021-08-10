checkAd

red violet Appoints James Frasche EVP, Property Solutions

Property Solutions Leader to Drive red violet’s Innovation and Expansion Within the Real Estate Sector

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDVT), a leading analytics and information solutions provider, today announced the appointment of James Frasche as the company’s Executive Vice President, Property Solutions.

“With data and analytics driving decision-making, we have identified significant blind spots for companies in primary segments of the real estate sector,” said Derek Dubner, CEO of red violet. “We welcome James to our team as his thought leadership in analytic applications for real estate will play a critical role in our expansion.”

Frasche’s appointment brings almost 20 years of extensive property-centric analytics, product and business development knowledge and experience to red violet at a time the company is seeing increased demand for its proprietary data unification technology within the real estate sector. James most recently served as EVP, Product and Business Development at GeoPhy, a data-driven solutions provider within the commercial real estate industy. Previously, James was Chief Client Officer at Equifax (NYSE: EFX) where he was responsible for supporting Equifax’s largest financial institution clients. In addition, James served as VP and General Manager of Equifax’s Property Data & Analytics Business Unit and held management positions at IntelliReal (acquired by Equifax) and First Data (now combined with Fiserv).

“red violet has a unique combination of assets to deploy within the real estate sector, including its cloud-native platform, differentiated analytics and robust data sets,” said Frasche. “I am thrilled to join the red violet team to help accelerate the development and commercialization of innovative solutions for customers in the real estate sector.”  

About red violet

At red violet, we build proprietary technologies and apply analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence. Our technology powers critical solutions, which empower organizations to operate with confidence. Our solutions enable the real-time identification and location of people, businesses, assets and their interrelationships. These solutions are used for purposes including risk mitigation, due diligence, fraud detection and prevention, regulatory compliance, and customer acquisition. Our intelligent platform, CORE, is purpose-built for the enterprise, yet flexible enough for organizations of all sizes, bringing clarity to massive datasets by transforming data into intelligence. Our solutions are used today to enable frictionless commerce, to ensure safety, and to reduce fraud and the concomitant expense borne by society. For more information, please visit www.redviolet.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA), which statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipate," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning. Such forward looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict, are beyond our control and which may cause results to differ materially from expectations, including whether Mr. Frasche’s thought leadership in analytic applications for real estate will play a critical role in our expansion and whether Mr. Frasche will help accelerate the development and commercialization of innovative solutions for customers in the real estate sector. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on our expectations as of the date of this press release and speak only as of the date of this press release and are advised to consider the factors listed above together with the additional factors under the heading "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in red violet's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed on March 10, 2021, as may be supplemented or amended by the Company's other SEC filings. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact:
Camilo Ramirez
Red Violet, Inc.
561-757-4500
ir@redviolet.com

 





