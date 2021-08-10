checkAd

Global Crossing Airlines Enters Revenue Service

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.08.2021, 14:00  |  31   |   |   

MIAMI, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (TSXV: JET) (TSXV: JET.B) (OTCQB: JETMF) (the “Company” or “GlobalX”) is pleased to announce that as of August 7, 2021, it has begun passenger revenue operations as the newest US airline. 

Flying the Airbus A320 family, the airline provides charter flights to U.S, Canadian, Caribbean, and Latin American destinations from its hubs in Miami and Atlantic City. GlobalX flies for casinos, cruise lines, major hotel and resort destinations, and incentive groups.   

“We are obviously very pleased that we have cleared all DOT and FAA regulatory requirements and have begun revenue flights as of last Saturday. We are seeing very strong demand for our aircraft and will be announcing some major track charter programs (where we fly for a client long term and every day), as well as US government and other on-demand charters. The opening of our Atlantic City base has created additional opportunities, and we have now booked a significant number of charter programs from ACY. We are working with our commercial alliance partner, Canada Jetlines, in developing cross border charter programs and providing them additional aircraft this winter to satisfy demand from Canada to sun destinations in the US,” said Ed Wegel, Chair and CEO of GlobalX.

About Global Crossing Airlines
GlobalX is a US 121 domestic flag and supplemental airline flying the Airbus A320 family aircraft. GlobalX has one A320 in revenue operations and has begun the process to add its A321 aircraft onto its certificate subject to FAA and DOT approvals. GlobalX has announced the delivery of its third and fourth aircraft deliveries in the second half of 2021. GlobalX flies as an ACMI and wet lease charter airline serving the US, Caribbean, and Latin American markets. For more information, please visit www.globalxair.com

For more information, please contact:

Mark Salvador, CMO
Email: mark.salvador@globalxair.com
Tel: 786.751.8510

Ryan Goepel, EVP and CFO
Email: ryan.goepel@globalxair.com
Tel: 786.751.8503

Or

Jeff Walker, Vice President – The Howard Group
Email: jeff@howardgroupinc.com
Tel: 403.221.0915
Toll Free: 1.888.221.0915

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" concerning anticipated developments and events that may occur in the future. Forward-looking information contained in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the Company’s intention to fly as an ACMI and wet lease charter airline, the completion of final FAA and DOT requirements for the A321, the Company’s aircraft fleet size, the bases and destinations that the Company intends to service and the details of the arrangement with Canada Jetlines.

Seite 1 von 3



Disclaimer

