Global Crossing Airlines Enters Revenue Service

“We are obviously very pleased that we have cleared all DOT and FAA regulatory requirements and have begun revenue flights as of last Saturday. We are seeing very strong demand for our aircraft and will be announcing some major track charter programs (where we fly for a client long term and every day), as well as US government and other on-demand charters. The opening of our Atlantic City base has created additional opportunities, and we have now booked a significant number of charter programs from ACY. We are working with our commercial alliance partner, Canada Jetlines, in developing cross border charter programs and providing them additional aircraft this winter to satisfy demand from Canada to sun destinations in the US,” said Ed Wegel, Chair and CEO of GlobalX.

About Global Crossing Airlines

GlobalX is a US 121 domestic flag and supplemental airline flying the Airbus A320 family aircraft. GlobalX has one A320 in revenue operations and has begun the process to add its A321 aircraft onto its certificate subject to FAA and DOT approvals. GlobalX has announced the delivery of its third and fourth aircraft deliveries in the second half of 2021. GlobalX flies as an ACMI and wet lease charter airline serving the US, Caribbean, and Latin American markets. For more information, please visit www.globalxair.com .



For more information, please contact:



Mark Salvador, CMO

Email: mark.salvador@globalxair.com

Tel: 786.751.8510

Ryan Goepel, EVP and CFO

Email: ryan.goepel@globalxair.com

Tel: 786.751.8503

Or

Jeff Walker, Vice President – The Howard Group

Email: jeff@howardgroupinc.com

Tel: 403.221.0915

Toll Free: 1.888.221.0915



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" concerning anticipated developments and events that may occur in the future. Forward-looking information contained in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the Company’s intention to fly as an ACMI and wet lease charter airline, the completion of final FAA and DOT requirements for the A321, the Company’s aircraft fleet size, the bases and destinations that the Company intends to service and the details of the arrangement with Canada Jetlines.