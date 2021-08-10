checkAd

Intra-Cellular Therapies to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ITCI), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that Sharon Mates, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, is scheduled to present at the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 2:30 pm PT.

The live and archived webcast can be accessed under "Events & Presentations" in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.intracellulartherapies.com. Please log in approximately 5-10 minutes prior to the event to register and to download and install any necessary software.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies
Intra-Cellular Therapies is a biopharmaceutical company founded on Nobel prize-winning research that allows us to understand how therapies affect the inner-workings of cells in the body. The company leverages this intracellular approach to develop innovative treatments for people living with complex psychiatric and neurologic diseases.

Contact:

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc.
Juan Sanchez, M.D. 
Vice President, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
646-440-9333

Burns McClellan, Inc.
Lisa Burns
cradinovic@burnsmc.com
212-213-0006

