PowerFleet Sets Summer 2021 Financial Conference Schedule

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PowerFleet, Inc. (Nasdaq: PWFL), a global leader and provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and M2M solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing high-value enterprise assets, is scheduled to participate at the following virtual financial conferences during Summer 2021:

Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference
Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. ET (one-on-one meetings August 10-11)

10th Annual Gateway Conference
Wednesday, September 8, 2021 (presentation and one-on-one meetings)

Barrington Research Virtual Fall Investment Conference
Thursday, September 9, 2021 (one-on-one meetings only)

Lake Street Capital Markets 5th Annual Best Ideas Growth Conference
Tuesday, September 14, 2021 (one-on-one meetings only)

Jefferies Virtual Software Conference
Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. ET (one-on-one meetings throughout the day)

Please visit PowerFleet’s Investor website for additional event details or contact the company’s investor relations team at PWFL@gatewayir.com.

About PowerFleet
PowerFleet Inc. (NASDAQ: PWFL; TASE: PWFL) is a global leader and provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and M2M solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing high-value enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicles and truck fleets. The company is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey, with offices located around the globe. PowerFleet’s patented technologies address the needs of organizations to monitor and analyze their assets to increase efficiency and productivity, reduce costs, and improve profitability. Our offerings are sold under the global brands PowerFleet, Pointer, and Cellocator. For more information, please visit www.powerfleet.com, the content of which does not form a part of this press release. 

CONTACT: PowerFleet Company Contact
Ned Mavrommatis, CFO 
NMavrommatis@powerfleet.com
(201) 996-9000 

PowerFleet Investor Contact 
Matt Glover
Gateway Investor Relations
PWFL@gatewayir.com
(949) 574-3860

PowerFleet Media Contact
Sasha Dookhoo
powerfleet@n6a.com




