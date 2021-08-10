checkAd

Rover to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

SEATTLE, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rover Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROVR) (“Rover”), the world’s largest online marketplace for pet care, today announced that management will present and host one-on-one investor meetings at the following investor conferences:

Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference
Date: Wednesday, August 11, 2021
Fireside Chat Time: 5:00 p.m. ET (2 p.m. PT)

D.A. Davidson 20th Annual Software & Internet Conference
Date: Thursday, September 9, 2021
Fireside Chat Time: 2:00 p.m. ET (11 a.m. PT)

Deutsche Bank Technology Conference
Date: Friday, September 10, 2021
Fireside Chat Time: At a time to be determined

The fireside chats will be available via webcast and archived replay on Rover’s investor relations website at https://investors.rover.com/.

About Rover Group, Inc.
Founded in 2011 and based in Seattle, Rover (NASDAQ: ROVR) is the world’s largest online marketplace for pet care. Rover connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, and grooming. To learn more about Rover, please visit http://www.rover.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release and the upcoming management presentations mentioned in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including, but not limited to, Rover’s expectations or predictions of future financial or business performance or conditions. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Generally, statements that are not historical facts, including statements concerning possible or assumed future actions, business strategies, events, or results of operations, including 2021 guidance and projections, are forward-looking statements. These statements may be preceded by, followed by, or include the words “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “can,” “would,” “predict,” “potential,” “poised,” “continue,” “ongoing,” “should,” “seeks,” “plans,” “scheduled,” “anticipates” or “intends” or the negative of these words or similar terms or expressions, and include statements regarding COVID recovery, changes in travel and working behavior, and the impact on Rover’s business and operating results. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events, results, or performance to differ materially from those indicated by such statements. Certain of these risks are identified and discussed in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the definitive proxy statement/prospectus filed by Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. with the SEC on July 9, 2021 (the “Proxy Statement”). These risk factors will be important to consider in determining future results and should be reviewed in their entirety.

