BeyondSpring CEO Dr. Lan Huang Named to PharmaVOICE 100 Most Inspiring People in Life Sciences

  • Distinguished industry executive and entrepreneur recognized for the development of a first-in-class asset in the oncology space

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondSpring (the “Company” or “BeyondSpring”) (NASDAQ: BYSI), a global pharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative cancer therapeutics, today announced that CEO, Dr. Lan Huang, has been named to PharmaVOICE magazine’s annual list of 100 most inspiring people in the life sciences industry. Dr. Huang is being recognized for her stalwart dedication and leadership in developing the company’s first-in-class lead asset, plinabulin, “a pipeline in a drug” that has demonstrated tremendous potential in the oncology space. The complete PharmaVOICE 100 profile for Lan can be found here: https://www.pharmavoice.com/digital-edition/july-august-2021/#53

“I am deeply honored to be selected as one of the PharmaVOICE 100 most inspiring people in life sciences. This year has been a special one for me and the entire BeyondSpring team as our first-in-class immune agent plinabulin is currently under Priority Review by the U.S. FDA for its first NDA indication, the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia, with a U.S. PDUFA action date of November 30, 2021. In addition, we have just announced positive DUBLIN-3 Phase 3 data that demonstrates that plinabulin in combination with docetaxel improves overall survival in patients with 2nd/3rd line non-small cell lung cancer, for which we plan to submit our second NDA application next year. The success of the DUBLIN-3 study is the gateway to developing plinabulin for multiple tumor indications through immuno-oncology combinations,” said Dr. Lan Huang, co-founder, chairwoman and chief executive officer of BeyondSpring. “This represents the culmination of many years of tireless research and collaboration, and I am hopeful that we are closer than ever to bringing our therapy to cancer patients in need globally.”

PharmaVOICE launched the PharmaVOICE 100 in 2005 as a way to honor the individuals in the life sciences industry who are driving innovation and developing solutions in a wide variety of areas. Since launching this initiative, PharmaVOICE has honored almost 1,600 leaders from across the industry. The July/August issue of PharmaVOICE magazine featuring these honorees is viewed by more than 60,000 readers through the print and digital editions.

Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Valneva Announces Positive Phase 3 Pivotal Results for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
LIXTE BIOTECHNOLOGY’S LB-100 ELICITS ANTI- TUMOR ACTIVITY IN SMALL LUNG CANCER MODELS BY UNIQUE ...
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Further Strengthening of Commercial Team with Appointment ...
GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS: GTOR) Announces Management Report for the Week Ended July 31, 2021
SPX Announces Acquisition of Enterprise Control Systems Ltd; Expands and Strengthens SPX’s ...
