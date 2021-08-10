checkAd

JOYY to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 18, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.08.2021, 14:00  |  28   |   |   

SINGAPORE, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) (“JOYY” or the “Company”, formerly known as YY Inc.), a global video-based social media platform, today announced that it plans to release its second quarter 2021 financial results after the U.S. market closes on August 18, 2021.

The Company’s management will host an earnings conference call at 9:00 PM U.S. Eastern Time on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 (9:00 AM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on Thursday, August 19, 2021). Details for the conference call are as follows:

Event Title: JOYY Inc. Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call
Conference ID: #8995467

Due to the global outbreak of the COVID-19, operator assisted conference calls are not available at the moment. All participants must use the link provided below to complete the online registration process in advance of the conference call. Upon registering, each participant will receive a set of participant dial-in numbers, the Direct Event passcode, and a unique registrant ID by email.

PRE-REGISTER LINK: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/8995467

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.joyy.sg/.

The replay will be accessible through August 25, 2021, by dialing the following numbers:

United States:   +1-646-254-3697
International:    +61-2-8199-0299
Conference ID:  #8995467

About JOYY Inc.
JOYY is a leading global social media company that enables users to interact with each other in real time through online live media. On a mission to connect people and enrich their lives through video, JOYY currently operates several products, including Bigo live for live streaming, Likee for short-form videos, Hago for casual games, and instant messaging product and others. The Company has created a highly engaging and vibrant user community for users across the globe. JOYY was listed on the NASDAQ in November 2012.

Investor Relations Contact:
JOYY Inc.
Jane Xie/Maggie Yan
Email: joyy-ir@joyy.sg

ICR, Inc.
Robin Yang
Tel: (+1) 646 915-1611
Email: joyy@icrinc.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

JOYY to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 18, 2021 SINGAPORE, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) (“JOYY” or the “Company”, formerly known as YY Inc.), a global video-based social media platform, today announced that it plans to release its second quarter 2021 financial results …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Hexagon Purus ASA: Results for the second quarter 2021
Novo Nordisk A/S: Trading in Novo Nordisk shares by board members, executives and associated persons on 5 August 2021
Gold River Productions, Inc. (GRPS) signs agreement for marketing and distribution with VirExit ...
3D Systems Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Eldorado Gold Announces the Sale of Tocantinzinho to G Mining Ventures
NSAV ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF CRYPTOCURRENCY EXCHANGE
Osisko Development Provides Corporate Update and Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Sorrento Unveils Overview of Its MultiValent mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Valneva Announces Positive Phase 3 Pivotal Results for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
LIXTE BIOTECHNOLOGY’S LB-100 ELICITS ANTI- TUMOR ACTIVITY IN SMALL LUNG CANCER MODELS BY UNIQUE ...
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Further Strengthening of Commercial Team with Appointment ...
GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS: GTOR) Announces Management Report for the Week Ended July 31, 2021
SPX Announces Acquisition of Enterprise Control Systems Ltd; Expands and Strengthens SPX’s ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
ThreeD Capital Inc. Completes $400,000 Investment into DeFi Yield Technologies Inc.
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board