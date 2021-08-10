checkAd

Spectra7 to Present at the SNN Summer Virtual Event

Autor: Accesswire
10.08.2021, 14:00  |  53   |   |   

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / (TSXV:SEV)(OTCQB:SPVNF) Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. ("Spectra7" or the "Company"), a leading provider of high-performance analog semiconductor products for broadband connectivity markets, today announced …

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / (TSXV:SEV)(OTCQB:SPVNF) Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. ("Spectra7" or the "Company"), a leading provider of high-performance analog semiconductor products for broadband connectivity markets, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer Raouf Halim will present at the SNN Network Summer Virtual Event 2021 on Wednesday, Aug 18th at 1PM Eastern Time. Mr. Halim will be hosting the presentation and answering questions from investors.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

SNN Network Summer Virtual Event 2021

Date: Wednesday August 18, 2021

Time: 1PM Eastern Time

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2750/42276

If you would like to book a 1on1 investor meeting with Spectra7, and to watch Spectra7's presentation, please make sure you are registered for the virtual event here: https://conference.snn.network/signup

1on1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted via private, secure video conference through the conference event platform.

The SNN Network Summer Virtual Event website is available here: https://conference.snn.network/

If you can't make the live presentation, all company presentations "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab "Agenda": https://conference.snn.network/agenda

About SNN.Network

SNN.Network is your multimedia financial news platform for discovery, transparency and due diligence. This is your one-stop hub to find new investment ideas, check in on watchlist, gather the most up-to-date information on the Small-, Micro-, Nano-Cap market with the goal to help you towards achieving your wealth generation goals. Follow the companies YOU want to know more about; read and watch content from YOUR favorite finance and investing influencers; create YOUR own watchlist and screen for ideas YOU'RE interested in; find out about investor conferences YOU want to attend - all here on SNN Network.

If you would like to attend the SNN Network Summer Virtual Event 2021, please register here: https://conference.snn.network/signup

ABOUT SPECTRA7 MICROSYSTEMS INC.

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. is a high performance analog semiconductor company delivering unprecedented bandwidth, speed and resolution to enable disruptive industrial design for leading electronics manufacturers in virtual reality, augmented reality, mixed reality, data centers and other connectivity markets. Spectra7 is based in San Jose, California with a design center in Cork, Ireland and technical support location in Dongguan, China. For more information, please visit www.spectra7.com.

Seite 1 von 3
Spectra7 Microsystems Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Spectra7 to Present at the SNN Summer Virtual Event SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / (TSXV:SEV)(OTCQB:SPVNF) Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. ("Spectra7" or the "Company"), a leading provider of high-performance analog semiconductor products for broadband connectivity markets, today announced …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EV Biologics NFT Dividend Information
Electrovaya Reports Q3 FY2021 Financial Results
Naturally Splendid Orders Fourth Container of NATERA Plant Based Foods
CO2 GRO Inc. Announces a Non-Exclusive Sales Partnership for Spain with Jose Andres Garcia Munoz
Cease Trade Order Issued by the Ontario Securities Commission
Yunhong CTI Ltd. Announces Agreement to Sell its Flexo Universal Business
ClickStream's HeyPal(TM) App Experiencing Ferocious Growth by Reaching Over 3,500,000 Messages, ...
Greenbank Director Terry Pullen Appointed Chief Executive Officer of Greenbank Capital
CanaFarma Agrees to Strategic Investment In Leading Cannabis Formulator Winners Circle Genetics
Orange County Bancorp, Inc. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering of Common Stock and Full ...
Titel
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
HIVE Blockchain Receives MCTO
Petroteq Provides Update on Form 10-Q and New Subscription
Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Management Announces That It Sees Its Solar Greenhouse Technologies As ...
ECC Ventures 3 Corp. Enters Letter of Intent with Sparx Technology Inc. for Qualifying Transaction
EV Biologics NFT Dividend Information
Oil Discovery in Namibia's Kavango Basin Represents Hope for Namibians and the Environment (By NJ ...
2021 Second Quarter Report
Cielo Announces the Closing of CDN$4M Unsecured Convertible Debenture Financing
Petroteq Announces Management Changes
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Medaro Mining Closes Private Placement
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
Petroteq Announces Expected Late Filing of Financial Statements and Application for Management ...
Chuck's Vintage, A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces That Its Staff ...
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Provides Fourth Bi-Weekly Status Report and Announces ...
MorphoSys Concludes a US $100 Million Capital Increase to Implement the Purchase of 1,337,552 ...
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...