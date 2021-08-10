Spectra7 to Present at the SNN Summer Virtual Event

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / (TSXV:SEV)(OTCQB:SPVNF) Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. ("Spectra7" or the "Company"), a leading provider of high-performance analog semiconductor products for broadband connectivity markets, today announced …

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / (TSXV:SEV)(OTCQB:SPVNF) Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (" Spectra7 " or the " Company "), a leading provider of high-performance analog semiconductor products for broadband connectivity markets, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer Raouf Halim will present at the SNN Network Summer Virtual Event 2021 on Wednesday, Aug 18 th at 1PM Eastern Time. Mr. Halim will be hosting the presentation and answering questions from investors.

SNN Network Summer Virtual Event 2021

Date: Wednesday August 18, 2021

Time: 1PM Eastern Time

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2750/42276

If you would like to book a 1on1 investor meeting with Spectra7, and to watch Spectra7's presentation, please make sure you are registered for the virtual event here: https://conference.snn.network/signup

1on1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted via private, secure video conference through the conference event platform.

The SNN Network Summer Virtual Event website is available here: https://conference.snn.network/

If you can't make the live presentation, all company presentations "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab "Agenda": https://conference.snn.network/agenda

About SNN.Network

SNN.Network is your multimedia financial news platform for discovery, transparency and due diligence. This is your one-stop hub to find new investment ideas, check in on watchlist, gather the most up-to-date information on the Small-, Micro-, Nano-Cap market with the goal to help you towards achieving your wealth generation goals. Follow the companies YOU want to know more about; read and watch content from YOUR favorite finance and investing influencers; create YOUR own watchlist and screen for ideas YOU'RE interested in; find out about investor conferences YOU want to attend - all here on SNN Network.

If you would like to attend the SNN Network Summer Virtual Event 2021, please register here: https://conference.snn.network/signup

ABOUT SPECTRA7 MICROSYSTEMS INC.

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. is a high performance analog semiconductor company delivering unprecedented bandwidth, speed and resolution to enable disruptive industrial design for leading electronics manufacturers in virtual reality, augmented reality, mixed reality, data centers and other connectivity markets. Spectra7 is based in San Jose, California with a design center in Cork, Ireland and technical support location in Dongguan, China. For more information, please visit www.spectra7.com.