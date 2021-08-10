checkAd

SponsorsOne Announces Signing of the Second Largest Wine and Spirits Distributor in the USA - Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC) to Distribute Doc Wylder's

Ready to Drink Spirits market is forecasted to be bigger than wine in the US by the end of 2021, the IWSR forecasts1.

WATERLOO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / SponsorsOne Inc., (CSE:SPO) (Frankfurt:5SO), (OTC:SPONF), a company that utilizes its proprietary platform that combines digital marketing, wholesale and retail distribution, branding, and operational & funding capital, giving it a competitive first-mover advantage in rapidly growing its proprietary brands focused in the Alcohol, Functional Beverage and Hemp Sectors, is pleased to announce that Republic National Distributing Company ('RNDC') has entered into a distribution agreement for Doc Wylder's.

Myles Bartholomew, CEO of SponsorsOne, said: 'This is another major milestone in the development of our national distribution strategy, especially in support to reach all major national retailers. The ready-to-drink market ('RTD') is one of the fastest-growing markets in the Spirits sector, and we continue to see tremendous interest in Doc Wylder's. The analyst expects RTDs to gain 22% volume share of total beverage alcohol in the US by 2025, up from 9.6%2 share currently, and we intend to be part of this gain'.

RNDC, a self-proclaimed 'distribution powerhouse'3, is one of the nation's leading wholesale beverage alcohol distributors, specializing in wine and spirits. Through their online application, eRNDC, a centralized portal for new product setup, features & key services, they provide 24/7 product search, fulfillment & account management, enabling their efficient customer management tools to maximize added value, sales-driving activities. eRNDC enhances and streamlines customer and supplier relationships while elevating existing sales team execution, customer service, distribution, and product expertise.

RNDC, a world-class distributor of fine wines and spirits in North America, has operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia.

RNDC will start distributing Doc Wylder's in the State of California.

For more information on Doc Wyler's, go to www.docwylders.com

About Republic National Distributing Company
With roots extending before Prohibition, RNDC is one of the nation's leading wholesale beverage alcohol distributors, specializing in wine and spirits. As the preferred partner for alcohol producers who value the three-tier system, RNDC serves as a brand-building and product expert liaison between suppliers and those who sell or serve alcoholic beverages. Customer service, product expertise, and execution excellence are the hallmarks of our enduring success. By closely monitoring evolving market trends, we understand the unique needs of our customers and consumers. Our knowledge in the process and craft of alcoholic beverage production fuels our passion for the art of selling lifestyle products.

