Cree, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings on August 17, 2021

After the close of the market on August 17, and prior to the conference call, Cree will issue a copy of the earnings press release via Business Wire. The press release may also be viewed on Cree’s website at www.cree.com .

Cree, Inc. (Nasdaq: CREE), the global leader in silicon carbide technology through its Wolfspeed business, will conduct a conference call and audio webcast to discuss its fourth quarter fiscal 2021 results and business outlook on August 17, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

To listen to a live webcast of the call, simply go to http://investor.cree.com/events.cfm and follow the login instructions. The recorded webcast will also be available at the site for replay.

About Cree, Inc:

For more than 30 years, the company has served as the global leader in silicon carbide technology and production, leading the worldwide transition from silicon to silicon carbide. Customers leverage the Wolfspeed product portfolio for disruptive technology solutions that support a more efficient, sustainable future including electric vehicles, fast charging, 5G, power supplies, renewable energy and storage, as well as aerospace and defense. Our people are dedicated to driving a significant shift in the technology sector and creating a global semiconductor powerhouse. For additional product and Company information, please refer to www.cree.com.

Cree and Wolfspeed are registered trademarks of Cree, Inc.

