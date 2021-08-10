checkAd

Dave to Participate in August Investor Conferences

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.08.2021, 14:00  |  63   |   |   

Dave (“Dave” or the “Company”), the banking app on a mission to create financial opportunity that advances America’s collective potential, today announced that Jason Wilk, Co-Founder and CEO, and Kyle Beilman, CFO, will be participating in the following virtual investor conferences in August. Dave and VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III, Inc. (NYSE: VPCC), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by Victory Park Capital, recently entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination that could result in Dave becoming a publicly traded company.

  • On Tuesday, August 10, 2021, the Company will be participating at the Wells Fargo 6th Annual Virtual FinTech & Technology Services Forum.
  • On Wednesday, August 11, 2021, the Company will be presenting at the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference. The discussion will begin at 1:30pm ET.
  • On Thursday, August 12, 2021, the Company will be presenting at the Credit Suisse 4th Annual FinTech Conference. The discussion will begin at 1:00pm ET.
  • On Wednesday, August 18, 2021, the Company will be participating at the Needham 3rd Annual Virtual FinTech & Digital Transformation 1x1 Conference.

The Canaccord Genuity and Credit Suisse discussions will be available via live webcast and archived replay on Dave’s investor relations website at https://investor.dave.com.

About Dave

Dave is the finance version of David and Goliath, challenging legacy banks and their $30 billion of overdraft fees. Dave is a banking app on a mission to create financial opportunity that advances America’s collective potential. Dave's financial tools, including its debit card and spending account, help more than 10 million customers bank, budget, avoid overdraft fees, find work and build credit. For more information, visit www.dave.com.

About VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III, Inc.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III, Inc.’s acquisition and value creation strategy is to identify, partner with and help grow a business in the Fintech industry headquartered or with operations in the United States. The Company’s sponsor is an affiliate of Victory Park Capital, a global investment firm with a long track record of executing debt and equity financing transactions with some of the largest global Fintech companies. The firm was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Chicago with additional resources in New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco. Victory Park Capital is privately held and a Registered Investment Advisor with the SEC. For more information, please visit: www.victoryparkcapital.com/vih/vpc-impact-acquisition-holdings-iii/

Seite 1 von 5
VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Dave to Participate in August Investor Conferences Dave (“Dave” or the “Company”), the banking app on a mission to create financial opportunity that advances America’s collective potential, today announced that Jason Wilk, Co-Founder and CEO, and Kyle Beilman, CFO, will be participating in the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Fulgent Genetics Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
DISH Network Expected to Drop 112 TV Stations Impacting 3.5 Million Subscribers in 38% of the ...
Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration Grants Provisional Registration for Moderna’s ...
Box Board of Directors Highlights Changes Made to Drive Stockholder Value
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims Against Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. and ...
Maxar Welcomes Colorado Governor Jared Polis and State Officials to Its Headquarters
Amazon and GoPro File Joint Lawsuit against Counterfeiters
Titel
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Kraft Heinz Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
McAfee Declares Special Dividend
Bloom Energy Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
TRANSLATE BIO INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Translate Bio ...
Fastly Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Tilray Launches New Medical Cannabis Edibles in Canada
Hecla Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Novanta Announces Agreement to Acquire Schneider Electric Motion USA
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste