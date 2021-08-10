Afinida Announces 90% Growth In Payroll Processing Revenue

Julie Neill, Chief Operating Officer at Afinida, and a Trucept Board Member states: “We are pleased to announce that we are currently experiencing record increases in our payroll processing product line. Q1 saw revenue grow by over 18%, with Q2 producing a staggering 90% increase, year over year.” She went on to say: “The significant growth is directly attributed to the best-in-class, personalized service offered by Afinida.”

A subsidiary of Trucept Inc. (OTC Pink: TREP ), Afinida, is one of the country’s fastest-growing full-service payroll solutions providers. The Company has expanded its physical presence to the Northeast to accommodate the ongoing growth of its payroll services division. Now operating in 47 states, Afinida’s professional services include turn-key payroll processing, cloud-based payroll software, direct deposit management, wage garnishments, W2 processing, and consulting services.

Unlike most payroll firms with a national footprint, Afinida prides itself on a unique, highly personalized customer experience, anchored by a dedicated Account Manager for every client. This gives Afinida one of the most responsive customer experience models in the payroll processing industry.

Afinida’s parent company, Trucept, offers professional services that help businesses navigate growth. The company’s professional services now encompass the following:

Marketing, technology, and Accessibility Act compliance services

Insurance offerings and third-party administrator (TPA) services

Payroll

Human resources and management

Employee benefits administration

Accounting support

Safety and risk management

For additional information, visit www.afinida.com

About Trucept Inc.

True solutions, today and tomorrow: Trucept Inc. helps organizations focus on growing their business. With a dedicated suite of powerful tools and services designed to put business owners in charge of running their businesses and increasing efficiency, Trucept tackles a variety of important administrative needs and provides a host of value-added advantages. For more information, call 858-798-1620 or visit https://truceptservices.com/.

