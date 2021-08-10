checkAd

Newegg CEO Anthony Chow Receives the Los Angeles Times CEO Leadership Award

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), one of the leading tech-focused e-retailers in North America with a global customer base, today announced that its CEO, Anthony Chow, was honored by Los Angeles Times B2B Publishing in this year’s CEO & CFO Leadership Awards. Mr. Chow was the recipient of the “CEO of a Public Company Leadership Award” which he accepted during a live webcast ceremony on August 5, 2021, honoring winners across all CEO and CFO award categories.

Newegg CEO Anthony Chow was honored by Los Angeles Times B2B Publishing in this year’s CEO & CFO Leadership Awards (photo credit L.A. Times B2B Publishing)

The CEO of a Public Company Leadership Award recognizes chief executives of public companies for their contributions and leadership within their organizations, the business world, and community at large. Mr. Chow was considered for the award alongside a highly accomplished group of finalists, including chief executives of public companies such as CarParts.com, Hanmi Financial Corporation, Intrepid Investment Bankers and Union Bank.

“I am honored to have been chosen by Los Angeles Times B2B Publishing as the winner of this year’s CEO of a Public Company Leadership Award. I deeply appreciate the selection committee for recognizing my work of transforming Newegg into a global e-commerce powerhouse, and with that the amazing work and dedication of our entire team that has been by my side every step of the way during this incredible journey. I would also like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to all the finalists. I commend them on the leadership they have demonstrated within their companies and throughout the greater Los Angeles business community,” commented Mr. Chow upon accepting the award.

The September 12th print edition of the Los Angeles Times will include C-Suite: Trends, Updates, CEO & CFO Leadership Magazine, a special-issue magazine that will feature Mr. Chow alongside his fellow CEO & CFO Leadership Award honorees.

Mr. Chow is a Malaysian American entrepreneur who first served at Newegg in various executive capacities from 2006 until 2011. Since rejoining the company in 2019, under his leadership Newegg has experienced a cultural transformation and financial turnaround that culminated in its listing on Nasdaq in May 2021. Mr. Chow, who earned his MBA at the UCLA Anderson School of Management, is based at Newegg’s headquarters in City of Industry, CA.

About Newegg Commerce, Inc.

Newegg Commerce, Inc., headquartered in the City of Industry, California, is a leading tech-focused e-retailer in North America and serves a global customer base throughout Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. Founded in 2001, the company offers direct sales and an online marketplace platform for PC and IT hardware, consumer electronics, automotive, gaming products and finished goods. Newegg also offers an extensive portfolio of technology, marketing, logistics and other partner services to help companies grow their business. For more information, please visit https://www.newegg.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations, opinion, belief or forecasts of future events and performance. A statement identified by the use of forward-looking words including "will," "may," "expects," "projects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "estimate," "should," and certain of the other foregoing statements may be deemed forward-looking statements. Although Newegg believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual future activities and results to be materially different from those suggested or described in this news release. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof. The Company takes no obligation to update or correct its own forward-looking statements, except as required by law, or those prepared by third parties that are not paid for by the Company. The Company's SEC filings are available at http://www.sec.gov.

