Lineage to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Ophthalmology Conference on August 17, 2021

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American and TASE: LCTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing allogeneic cell therapies for unmet medical needs, today announced that Brian M. Culley, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, will be participating in and presenting at the H.C. Wainwright & Co. Inc. Virtual Ophthalmology Conference. Mr. Culley’s presentation will be available on-demand starting on August 17th, 2021 at 7am ET / 4am PT. Mr. Culley will also participate in an industry panel, Addressing Unmet Medical Needs in Macular Degeneration – Dry AMD and Stargardt Disease, hosted by Yi Chen, Ph.D., CFA, Managing Director, Senior Healthcare Analyst, H.C. Wainwright & Co., Inc., on August 17th, 2021 at 11am ET / 8am PT.

Interested parties can register to view both the on-demand and live industry panel presentations on the Events and Presentations section of Lineage’s website. Additional videos are available on the Media page of the Lineage website.