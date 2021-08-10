BlackSky to Expand Constellation with Three Back-To-Back Missions

BlackSky Holdings, Inc. (“BlackSky”), a leading technology platform providing real-time geospatial intelligence and global monitoring, today announced it will add six satellites to its constellation through three dedicated missions via Rocket Lab and launch services provider, Spaceflight Inc . The first mission, called “Love at First Insight,” is scheduled to occur in late-August and will be quickly followed by the next two missions. The series of missions planned to take place between late-August through September represent the company’s fastest launch cadence to date.

BlackSky satellite images of the Tesla Gigafactory in Texas illustrate the speed with which construction has progressed since beginning last year. (Photo: Business Wire)

“This cadence of rapid launches demonstrates the accelerated pace at which we are able to expand our constellation and reinforces our commitment to delivering global real-time data and intelligence,” said BlackSky CEO Brian E. O’Toole. “With these additional satellites in our constellation, we can increase revisit rates and rapidly add capacity to ensure our customers will be the first-to-know about what is most important to them.”

BlackSky’s existing constellation of satellites captures and delivers imagery and information to customers worldwide. The company’s pace of launches and swift commissioning process is expanding its ability to deliver real-time insights that enable customers to make informed decisions with confidence. With more satellites on orbit, BlackSky will be able to provide deeper data and analytics on pattern-of-life anomalies and situational awareness for government and commercial entities who rely on its intelligence. BlackSky expects to achieve a 14-smallsat constellation by the end of 2021.

The upcoming missions are part of a multi-launch agreement between BlackSky, Spaceflight Inc. and Rocket Lab announced earlier this year. BlackSky’s satellite development and manufacturing partner, LeoStella, utilized its high throughput satellite factory to produce these six satellites at an accelerated pace and shipped them to Rocket Lab’s launch site in New Zealand. Collectively, BlackSky, LeoStella, Spaceflight, and Rocket Lab are demonstrating how established expertise, shared understanding of systems, and innovative technologies work together to help accelerate speed to space.