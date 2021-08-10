checkAd

BlackSky to Expand Constellation with Three Back-To-Back Missions

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.08.2021, 14:00  |  62   |   |   

BlackSky Holdings, Inc. (“BlackSky”), a leading technology platform providing real-time geospatial intelligence and global monitoring, today announced it will add six satellites to its constellation through three dedicated missions via Rocket Lab and launch services provider, Spaceflight Inc. The first mission, called “Love at First Insight,” is scheduled to occur in late-August and will be quickly followed by the next two missions. The series of missions planned to take place between late-August through September represent the company’s fastest launch cadence to date.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210810005396/en/

BlackSky satellite images of the Tesla Gigafactory in Texas illustrate the speed with which construction has progressed since beginning last year. (Photo: Business Wire)

BlackSky satellite images of the Tesla Gigafactory in Texas illustrate the speed with which construction has progressed since beginning last year. (Photo: Business Wire)

“This cadence of rapid launches demonstrates the accelerated pace at which we are able to expand our constellation and reinforces our commitment to delivering global real-time data and intelligence,” said BlackSky CEO Brian E. O’Toole. “With these additional satellites in our constellation, we can increase revisit rates and rapidly add capacity to ensure our customers will be the first-to-know about what is most important to them.”

BlackSky’s existing constellation of satellites captures and delivers imagery and information to customers worldwide. The company’s pace of launches and swift commissioning process is expanding its ability to deliver real-time insights that enable customers to make informed decisions with confidence. With more satellites on orbit, BlackSky will be able to provide deeper data and analytics on pattern-of-life anomalies and situational awareness for government and commercial entities who rely on its intelligence. BlackSky expects to achieve a 14-smallsat constellation by the end of 2021.

The upcoming missions are part of a multi-launch agreement between BlackSky, Spaceflight Inc. and Rocket Lab announced earlier this year. BlackSky’s satellite development and manufacturing partner, LeoStella, utilized its high throughput satellite factory to produce these six satellites at an accelerated pace and shipped them to Rocket Lab’s launch site in New Zealand. Collectively, BlackSky, LeoStella, Spaceflight, and Rocket Lab are demonstrating how established expertise, shared understanding of systems, and innovative technologies work together to help accelerate speed to space.

Seite 1 von 5
Osprey Technology Acquisition Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BlackSky to Expand Constellation with Three Back-To-Back Missions BlackSky Holdings, Inc. (“BlackSky”), a leading technology platform providing real-time geospatial intelligence and global monitoring, today announced it will add six satellites to its constellation through three dedicated missions via Rocket Lab …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Fulgent Genetics Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
DISH Network Expected to Drop 112 TV Stations Impacting 3.5 Million Subscribers in 38% of the ...
Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration Grants Provisional Registration for Moderna’s ...
Box Board of Directors Highlights Changes Made to Drive Stockholder Value
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims Against Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. and ...
Maxar Welcomes Colorado Governor Jared Polis and State Officials to Its Headquarters
Amazon and GoPro File Joint Lawsuit against Counterfeiters
Titel
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Kraft Heinz Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
McAfee Declares Special Dividend
Bloom Energy Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
TRANSLATE BIO INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Translate Bio ...
Fastly Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Tilray Launches New Medical Cannabis Edibles in Canada
Hecla Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Novanta Announces Agreement to Acquire Schneider Electric Motion USA
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
03.08.21BlackSky to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.07.21BlackSky Selects Gtt NetCorp as Authorized Reseller of Geospatial Intelligence
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.07.21BlackSky Grows Global Reseller Program with Addition of Ursa Space
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.07.21BlackSky Adds Seasoned Executive James Tolonen to its Leadership Team
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.07.21BlackSky Welcomes New Vice President of International Business Development
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.07.21BlackSky Expands Global Reseller Network with Bluesky International
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten