PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals and SFJ Pharmaceuticals Announce Approval of IND Application in China for Bentracimab

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PHAS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiopulmonary diseases, today announced that the Investigational New Drug (IND) application for bentracimab submitted to the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) of the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in collaboration with development partner, SFJ Pharmaceuticals (SFJ), has been approved. Bentracimab is a novel, human monoclonal antibody fragment that in earlier clinical trials has shown immediate and sustained reversal of the antiplatelet effects of Brilinta/Brilique (ticagrelor).

With approval of the IND, PhaseBio and SFJ are authorized to begin enrolling patients in China into REVERSE-IT, the ongoing global Phase 3, multi-center, open-label, prospective single-arm trial designed to study reversal of the antiplatelet effects of ticagrelor with bentracimab in patients who present with uncontrolled major or life-threatening bleeding or who require urgent surgery or an invasive procedure. PhaseBio and SFJ anticipate enrolling the first patients at sites in China later in 2021, after the REVERSE-IT trial has reached its interim enrollment milestone expected in mid-2021. Patients enrolled in China are expected to contribute to the completion of full enrollment of the trial, post interim analysis.

“The approval of the IND in China for bentracimab is a significant step forward for the bentracimab development program as it opens a path to approval in China based upon the REVERSE-IT trial,” said John Lee, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer of PhaseBio. “China has the largest population of patients treated with P2Y 12 inhibitors in the world, and with both branded and generic formulations available, the use of ticagrelor continues to grow rapidly. With no approved reversal agents to help manage the bleeding complications associated with the P2Y 12 inhibitor class of drugs, the unmet need for bentracimab is clear. I’d like to thank our collaborators at SFJ Pharmaceuticals and the team at PhaseBio for their diligent efforts leading up to this important milestone in the development of bentracimab.”