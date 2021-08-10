checkAd

Blue Apron Partners with Chef Sam Kass to Bring His Flexible Cooking Approach to Kitchens Around the Country

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) is partnering with former White House Senior Policy Advisor and Chef, Sam Kass, to bring his flexible and non-prescriptive cooking approach to kitchens around the country. Available to order now, the Blue Apron x Chef Sam Kass menu features high-quality ingredients and customizable recipes, crafted for adaptability and balance.

Blue Apron partners with Chef Sam Kass to bring his flexible and non-prescriptive cooking approach to kitchens around the country. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Throughout my career, I have seen the benefits that nutritious, whole foods and a variety of lean proteins, fresh produce and whole grains can have,” said Chef Sam Kass. “In partnership with Blue Apron, we wanted to highlight simple steps that can help make a big difference in your overall health and lifestyle. We’ve created easy-to-replicate, customizable recipes to show that delicious food, packed with flavor, can be accessible and uncomplicated.”

Created in partnership with Blue Apron’s team of culinary and nutrition experts, this collaborative menu will allow customers to experience recipes that are fundamental building blocks in the kitchen, so they can learn, grow and develop lifelong skills. The Blue Apron x Chef Sam Kass recipes are also customizable by choosing between two protein options to allow customers to personalize their recipes according to their preferences. For additional variety, Chef Sam Kass created three Add-ons, an easy way to add an appetizer or side dish to your box to further create a well-rounded meal.

“Cooking with fresh ingredients can have a positive impact on one’s life, from participating in the cooking process to the selection of a recipe and its components,” said John Adler, Blue Apron’s Vice President of Culinary. “When we designed these recipes with Chef Sam Kass, we wanted to empower our customers to cook more by giving them access to high-quality ingredients with the flexibility to choose proteins they want to include in their recipes and adding an appetizer or side dish to their meal.”

On September 14, Blue Apron is hosting a free, live virtual cooking class with Chef Sam Kass in support of Partnership for a Healthier America (PHA), to help raise awareness and funds for their recent initiative, Pass the Love w/ Waffles + Mochi. This campaign was designed by PHA, former First Lady and PHA Honorary Chair, Michelle Obama, and Higher Ground Productions to spread the joy of food and cooking to families across the country. To learn more visit: blog.blueapron.com/blue-apron-partnership-for-a-healthier-america.

Available through the website and mobile app for three consecutive weeks through September 20, the Blue Apron x Chef Sam Kass recipes will be available on the Two-Serving and Four-Serving Signature menu. Recipes include:

  • Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Spinach & Olive Date Sauce, which will be offered with a selection of antibiotic-free Chicken or pasture-raised Flank Steak
  • Pesto Barley with Tomato & Corn Relish, which will be offered with a selection of BAP-Certified Shrimp or antibiotic-free Chicken
  • Mushroom Farro Risotto, which will be offered with a section of Apple Cider Pork Chops or BAP-Certified Atlantic Salmon

Blue Apron x Chef Sam Kass Add-ons include:

  • Charred Zucchini Crostini with Ricotta & Calabrian Chile Vinaigrette
  • Cannellini Salad with Oregano, Lemon & Feta
  • Roasted Broccoli & Radish Salad

Visit blog.blueapron.com/sam-kass-partnership to learn more about Blue Apron’s partnership with Chef Sam Kass.

About Blue Apron
 Blue Apron’s vision is “better living through better food.” Launched in 2012, Blue Apron offers fresh, chef-designed recipes that empower home cooks to embrace their culinary curiosity and challenge their abilities to see what a difference cooking quality food can make in their lives. Through its mission to spark discovery, connection and joy through cooking, Blue Apron continuously focuses on bringing incredible recipes to its customers, while minimizing its carbon footprint, reducing food waste, and promoting diversity and inclusion.

