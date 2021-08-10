checkAd

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

- Company continues to drive enrollment in pivotal intranasal abuse study evaluating ADAIR toward completion before year-end 2021

- ADAIR targeting the large and growing Adderall segment of the ~$9 billion US ADHD market

PHILADELPHIA, PA, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLON), (“Vallon” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the development of novel drugs that are designed to deter abuse in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today reported its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

The Company also provided an update on its development programs, ADAIR and ADMIR, which leverage the Company’s proprietary technology that is designed to resist manipulation for snorting and provide barriers to injection.

Recent Highlights

  • Bolstered senior leadership team with appointment of Leanne Kelly, an accomplished financial executive with over 20 years of experience leading private and publicly traded companies, as its Chief Financial Officer;
  • Announced the issuance of a new European Patent covering method of use and composition of matter for ADAIR, with a base patent term extending until 2038; and
  • Continued to progress enrollment in the ongoing Study to Evaluate the Abuse Liability, Pharmacokinetics, Safety and Tolerability of an Abuse-Deterrent d-Amphetamine Sulfate Immediate Release Formulation (SEAL Study), a pivotal intranasal abuse study.

David Baker, President & Chief Executive Officer of Vallon commented, “As the first half of the year comes to a close, our team is laser-focused on the completion of the SEAL Study, our pivotal intranasal abuse study of our lead program, ADAIR, and advancing toward our planned NDA submission targeted for the second quarter of 2022. Even during the COVID pandemic, the use of immediate release stimulants such as Adderall, which have the highest reported rates of abuse, has continued to grow, highlighting the need for novel investigational treatments like ADAIR. Looking to the future, we are planning for success and significant value-driving milestones in the months ahead.”

