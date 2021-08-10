Resonate Blends’ Koan Cordials Selected for Inclusion in Nugg Club Subscription Service

Resonate Blends has developed the world’s first Cannabis Cordial. The patent-pending Cordials combine THC (psychoactive), CBD (non-psychoactive) with botanical terpenes to deliver an all-natural, plant-derived, single-dosed experience that can be enjoyed straight out of the bottle or poured into any beverage. Cordials provide the finest qualities of an edible, tincture and a beverage, delivering consistent and precise experiences, each and every time.

Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCQB:KOAN), a Wellness Lifestyle cannabis holding company (“Resonate” or “the Company”), announced that Nugg Club, the nation's first cannabis subscription box featuring full-sized products, has selected Koan Cordials for inclusion in their September subscription box going to approximately 5,000 consumers throughout California. Nugg Club’s team of experts curate the best products available on the market and match them to customer preferences to create highly personalized boxes.

“The invitation from Nugg Club to participate in their very popular subscription service reflects the strong initial demand we are receiving for our products,” said Geoff Selzer, CEO of Resonate. “We are receiving a very positive response from those who have experienced how truly special our Cordials are, and we believe the thousands of highly targeted consumers that will try our product for the first time will share this enthusiasm. The subscription box program is a great opportunity to introduce our Koan Cordials to selective consumers throughout the state who are committed to the quality that Nugg Club represents.”

Nugg Club has delivered nearly 75,000 monthly boxes to consumers across Los Angeles and Orange County since 2020. Nugg Club recently expanded into the Inland Empire region and to the San Francisco Bay Area. Each box contains five to seven premium cannabis products worth over $225 in retail value.

Beyond the curated monthly box, Nugg Club subscribers can purchase additional items via the add-ons menu, where they can find hundreds of products from past boxes. Subscribers also frequently receive new products in their boxes before they're available at retail shops, and will even get exclusive limited edition products via the partnerships that Nugg Club creates with brands, celebrities and nonprofits.

“We’re thrilled to be collaborating with Resonate Blends and featuring Koan Cordials in our September subscription box,” said Alex Milligan, Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer of Nugg Club. “We’re always on the lookout for innovative and exciting products to add to our boxes, and know our members will be delighted to try the world’s first Cannabis Cordial.”