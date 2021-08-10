checkAd

Vacasa to Present at Oppenheimer’s 24th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference

Vacasa, North America’s leading vacation rental management platform, today announced that CEO Matt Roberts and CFO Jamie Cohen will participate in a fireside chat at Oppenheimer’s 24th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 11:35 a.m. EDT / 8:35 a.m. PDT.

Both live and replay versions of the webcast can be accessed on the Vacasa Investor Website at www.vacasa.com/investors.

About Vacasa

Vacasa is the leading vacation rental management platform in North America, transforming the vacation rental experience by integrating purpose-built technology with expert local and national teams. Homeowners enjoy industry-leading financial returns on one of their most valuable assets, delivered by the company’s unmatched technology that adjusts rates in real time to maximize revenue. Guests can relax comfortably in Vacasa’s 30,000+ homes across more than 400 destinations in North America, Belize and Costa Rica, knowing that 24/7 support is just a phone call away. In addition to enabling guests to search, discover and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App, Vacasa provides valuable, professionally managed inventory to top channel partners, including Airbnb, Booking.com and Vrbo.

For more information, visit https://www.vacasa.com/press.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

This communication is being made in connection with a proposed business combination involving Vacasa Holdings LLC (“Vacasa”) and TPG Pace Solutions Corp. (“TPG Pace Solutions”). A full description of the terms of the proposed business combination will be provided in a registration statement on Form S-4 to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) by Vacasa, Inc. (“NewCo”) that will include a proxy statement for the shareholders of TPG Pace Solutions that also constitutes a prospectus of NewCo. TPG Pace Solutions urges investors, shareholders and other interested persons to read, when available, the preliminary proxy statement/prospectus as well as other documents filed with the SEC because these documents will contain important information about TPG Pace Solutions, Vacasa, NewCo and the business combination. After the registration statement is declared effective, the definitive proxy statement/prospectus to be included in the registration statement will be mailed to shareholders of TPG Pace Solutions as of a record date to be established for voting on the proposed business combination. Shareholders will also be able to obtain a copy of the proxy statement/prospectus, without charge, by directing a request to: TPG Pace Solutions, 301 Commerce St., Suite 3300, Fort Worth, TX 76102. The preliminary and definitive proxy statement/prospectus to be included in the registration statement, once available, can also be obtained, without charge, at the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov).

