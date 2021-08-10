Cinnamon Toast Crunch is Celebrating Some of its Biggest Fans – Teens – with Exclusive Access to Free Cereal and More Goodies Delivered to their Door

Cinnamon Toast Crunch is launching an exclusive sweepstakes – made just for teens – that promises free cereal and premium swag via a Cinnamon Toast Crunch package delivered right to their door. The immersive experience – found at Cinnamagistics.com – includes a peek into the chaos happening at the distribution center where the brand’s beloved, but disruptive, Cinnamojis have taken over and are in control of the critical delivery logistics.

Starting today through August 31, teens (ages 13-18) nationwide can enter the Cinnamogistics sweepstakes via the website and follow the ridiculous paths the Cinnamojis take to attempt to deliver the Cinnamon Toast Crunch package to their home. The Cinnamon Toast Crunch package includes boxes of Cinnamon Toast Crunch and everything from Cinnamoji socks to tees, bags and more!

Will the Cinnamojis reach your front door? Only time will tell. Teens will have the opportunity to enter the sweepstakes once per day to test their luck at securing a Cinnamon Toast Crunch package delivery.

“We are thrilled to give some of our biggest fans more of what they love – Cinnamon Toast Crunch and awesome swag. While most contests and sweepstakes are for adults, we made sure this program is just for teens. That’s right, no grown-ups allowed. At the simple click of a button, teens have a chance to try their hand at receiving these goodies delivered right to their doorstep,” said Mindy Murray, Senior Marketing Communications Manager, General Mills.

For those that are not able to get their hands on a Cinnamon Toast Crunch package, the cereal brand will be launching a 2 million box giveaway in September. Stay tuned! Entrants need to be 18 or older to enter, so you can nudge your parents to sign up. More information will be available at FreeCTC.com.

For more information on Cinnamon Toast Crunch, please visit Cinnamontoastcrunch.com. You can also follow Cinnamon Toast Crunch on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Tik Tok.

