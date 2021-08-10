checkAd

Arco Releases its First ESG Report

Arco Platform Limited, or Arco (Nasdaq: ARCE), today released its first Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report, highlighting its initiatives and best practices to support a more sustainable, equitable and prosperous future for its stakeholders and reaffirming its mission to transform the way students learn by delivering high-quality education at scale.

“This report reinforces our commitment to our customers, employees, investors, suppliers and partners, and it is a first step towards mapping our strengths and gaps so we can further expand our impact on Brazilian Education,” said Ari de Sá Neto, Arco’s founder and Chief Executive Officer.

Arco has nominated in the beginning of the year Juliana Gregory to be its ESG Director. Juliana has a degree in Computer Engineering from Instituto Tecnológico de Aeronáutica (ITA) and an MBA from MIT, with experience in Education, Entrepreneurship and Impact Investing. Before Arco, Juliana worked at the Lemann Foundation and in strategic management consultancy.

“The themes prioritized by Arco this year were Impact on Education, through the development of quality and increasingly accessible solutions, with strong responsibility for the formation of future citizens and using the UN's sustainable development goals as a basis; The Value of Our People, seeking to engage and develop our employees; and Solid and Sustainable Structure, developing a strong governance to guarantee the perpetuity of the business. For 2022, we are committed to further evolve our solutions, improve our NPS (Net Promoter Score), which is currently the best in the industry, and grow organically to serve more schools and students across Brazil every day,” explains Juliana.

Alongside the ESG report, which can be downloaded on Arco’s website at https://investor.arcoplatform.com/ESG/, Arco has also released a video with its manifest, which can be watched by clicking here.

About Arco Platform Limited (Nasdaq: ARCE)

Arco has empowered hundreds of thousands of students to rewrite their futures through education. Our data-driven learning methodology, proprietary adaptable curriculum, interactive hybrid content, and high-quality pedagogical services allow students to personalize their learning experience with while enabling schools to thrive.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature are forward-looking, and the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continues,” “expect,” “estimate,” “intend,” “project” and similar expressions and future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “might,” “can,” “may,” or similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and are based on Arco’s current plans, estimates of future events, expectations and trends that affect or may affect our business, financial condition, results of operations, cash flow, liquidity, prospects and the trading price of Arco’s Class A common shares, and are subject to several known and unknown uncertainties and risks, many of which are beyond Arco’s control. Therefore, current plans, anticipated actions and future financial position and results of operations may differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statements in this press release. You are cautioned not to unduly rely on such forward-looking statements when evaluating the information presented. Arco does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any forward-looking statements after we distribute this press release because of new information, future events or other factors.

Wertpapier


