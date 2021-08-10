checkAd

AYRO Receives Additional $2.9 Million Purchase Order for Club Car Current EV

The purchase orders for the Club Car Current total $4.9 million to date, demonstrating rapidly increasing demand for the newly-launched, purpose-built electric delivery vehicle in 2021

AUSTIN, TEXAS, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AYRO, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYRO), a designer and manufacturer of purpose-built, short-haul, and last-mile delivery electric vehicles (EVs), today announced the receipt of an additional purchase order valued at $2.9 million for the 2022 Club Car Current. This comes nearly two months after the announcement of the initial $2 million purchase order for the Club Car Current and brings total orders to $4.9 million to date since the product’s introduction in June 2021, demonstrating strong demand for this compact and customizable delivery EV.

The Club Car Current fills the gap between full-sized trucks and small utility carts, which makes it ideal for low-speed logistics and cargo services for universities, restaurants, governments, hospitals, resorts, sports stadiums, and airports. The all-electric design is engineered for multiple configurations - pickup, flatbed, and van box - and accessories - ladder rack and Tommy Gate - for fleet versatility and enhanced productivity. Featuring a 50% reduction in weight, approximately 49% reduction in annual operating expenses, and 47% smaller footprint compared to traditional gas- or diesel-powered trucks or vans, the Club Car Current is a sensible replacement from numerous points of view. This purpose-built EV is currently available, which is considerably sooner than competing commercial electric trucks set to hit the market next year. After its launch in North America in June, the Club Car Current launched in Latin America and the Caribbean to support the growing e-commerce market and overcome local last-mile delivery challenges in those regions.

“We are excited to build upon our successful partnership with Club Car with this additional purchase order for the Club Car Current,” said Rod Keller, CEO of AYRO. “It is clear that as organizations work to electrify their fleets, there is strong demand for the Club Car Current for its compact design, versatility, and affordable price.

The Club Car Current is being assembled by Karma Automotive at the state-of-the-art Karma Innovation and Customization Center (KICC) in Moreno Valley, California. KICC’s supply chain capabilities and resources allow AYRO to rapidly respond to customer and market demands despite industry-wide supply chain shortages.

