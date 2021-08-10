Amid the Uncertainty, Digital Academy of Florida is Ready to Help Students Succeed in the New School Year

For most parents, the new school year comes with cautious optimism. Many families realized during the pandemic that attending school online is a safe alternative that allows them to focus on their child’s future. According to a recent survey by Stride, Inc. , 91 percent of parents agree that it’s important for their children to have multiple school options, including full-time online or a hybrid model that blends online and in-person learning. Almost two-thirds of parents would consider full-time online public school after their 2020 pandemic-driven virtual education experience.

Digital Academy of Florida ( DAOF ), a full-time, online public school serving K-12 students throughout the state, is ready to kick off the new school year. DOAF provides students with a consistent educational option designed to help them reach their full potential. DAOF students and teachers will open their laptops to start the 2021-2022 school year today, August 10.

Despite wide-spread evidence of a “COVID slide” of learning loss for students in the U.S. during the pandemic, Stride K12-powered schools like DAOF have reported lower learning loss rates than those reported in national studies. In some cases, students enrolled in Stride K12-powered schools experienced learning gains.

Students who attend DAOF also have the opportunity to look to expand their career options. High school students participate in the Career Prep Program and enroll in classes that will help them discover and explore potential careers in Web Design, Technology and Communications, Business, IT, and Health and Human Services. Students can also earn college credits while still in high school via Advanced Placement (AP) courses, giving them a head start and potentially saving them thousands of dollars in college tuition costs.

“Stride-powered schools are well-equipped to serve students, even during global challenges,” said Clark Berry, Head of School for DAOF. “Last year was unique, and sometimes rough on parents and students. But DAOF continues to provide a consistent education that helps all Florida students succeed.”

Students choose online learning for a variety of reasons, such as advanced learning, a bully-free environment, and the flexibility to support extracurricular pursuits or medical needs while maintaining a focus on academics. DAOF’s virtual education provides students the opportunity to pursue their academic goals in a supportive environment and at an appropriate pace for their learning style.

DAOF is still accepting enrollments for the 2021-2022 school year. To learn more and how to enroll, visit DAOF, or download the Stride K12 mobile app for iOS and Android devices - where families can enroll, prepare for the first day of school, and monitor students’ academic progress throughout the school year.

About Digital Academy of Florida

Digital Academy of Florida is a full-time public school program serving students in grades K through 12. As part of the Hendry County District school system, DAOF is tuition-free and gives families the choice to access the engaging curriculum and tools provided by Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN). For more information about the school, visit DAOF.k12.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210810005004/en/