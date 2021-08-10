checkAd

Mindset Pharma Announces Preclinical Results Demonstrating Superior Efficacy, Safety and Shorter Duration of Action Across Multiple Next Generation Psychedelic Drug Families

Mindset has identified several potential leads across its psilocybin/psilocin and DMT/5-MeO-DMT analogs that demonstrate superior efficacy, safety and shorter duration of action

TORONTO, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mindset Pharma Inc. (CSE: MSET) (FSE: 9DF) (OTCQB: MSSTF) ("Mindset" or the "Company"), a drug discovery and development company focused on creating optimized and patentable next-generation psychedelic medicines to treat neurological and psychiatric disorders with unmet medical needs, today announced that compounds from its Family 2, comprised of novel psilocybin/psilocin analogs, and Family 4, comprised of novel DMT/5-MeO-DMT analogs, have demonstrated superior efficacy, safety and shorter duration of action in head-to-head preclinical comparisons with their reference drugs.

“The improvement in duration and efficacy/safety of our next generation compounds has meaningful implications for psychedelic-based therapy in the clinic. These improvements could potentially offer a scalable approach for psychiatrists as they manage dosing and treatment strategies for patients suffering from mental illness,” said James Lanthier, CEO of Mindset.

“Initial in vitro screening indicated that our novel Family 2 compounds demonstrated 5-10 times the effect size as psilocin on human 5-HT2A receptors, which we were able to verify through in vivo mouse head twitch assays. Additionally, in vitro assays suggested that several of these compounds metabolized at least twice as rapidly as psilocin, while in vivo rodent studies indicated the half-life of key Family 2 compounds were less than half than that of psilocybin,” stated Joseph Araujo, Chief Scientific Officer of Mindset. “For our Family 4 compounds, in vitro studies indicated greater effect size at the human 5-HT1A, 5-HT2A, and 5-HT2C subtype receptors compared to DMT and 5-MeO-DMT. Furthermore, results suggested that the half-life of our compounds range from 7-90 minutes, providing a broad range of potential duration effects. Head twitch and behavioral assays showed increased serotonergic effects of our DMT and 5-MeO-DMT analogs. Based on these Family 4 results, our compounds exhibit a broad range of pharmacological diversity that differentiates this short-acting family from Mindset’s psilocybin-inspired families.”

